Ana de Armas looks chic in a white Louis Vuitton shirt as she attends a photocall for Blonde

Entertainment
By Merry
Ana de Armas is the epitome of chic in a white Louis Vuitton shirt as she attends a Blonde photocall at the San Sebastian Film Festival

By Codie Bullen for Mailonline

Published: 12:14, 24 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:15, September 24, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Ana de Armas looked the height of chic as she attended a Blonde photocall at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Saturday.

The actress, 34, showed off her sensational style in a white Louis Vuitton shirt, paired with black trousers and a pair of heels.

She styled her brunette locked in a bun, while sporting a soft, glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick.

Wow! Ana de Armas looked the height of chic as she attended a photo call for Blonde at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Saturday
Wow! Ana de Armas looked the height of chic as she attended a photo call for Blonde at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Saturday

Wow! Ana de Armas looked the height of chic as she attended a photo call for Blonde at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Saturday

Ana and Andrew Dominik, who directed Blonde, then attended a press conference for the upcoming film.

Earlier in the day, Ana put on a leggy show in a classically stylish white dress that offered glimpses of her tanned and toned pins.

It comes after Ana said it’s “disgusting” that the nudity of her highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde – rated NC-17 – is going viral on the internet.

Incredible: the 34-year-old actress showed her sensational style in a white Louis Vuitton shirt, paired with black pants and a pair of heels
Incredible: the 34-year-old actress showed her sensational style in a white Louis Vuitton shirt, paired with black pants and a pair of heels

Incredible: the 34-year-old actress showed her sensational style in a white Louis Vuitton shirt, paired with black pants and a pair of heels

Stunning: She styled her brunette locked up in a bun, while sporting a soft, glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick
Stunning: She styled her brunette locked up in a bun, while sporting a soft, glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick
Radiant: Ana was all smiles during the outing and waved the spectators
Radiant: Ana was all smiles during the outing and waved the spectators

Stunning: She styled her brunette locked up in a bun, while sporting a soft, glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick

Working Mode: Ana and Andrew Dominik, who directed Blonde, then attended a press conference for the upcoming film
Working Mode: Ana and Andrew Dominik, who directed Blonde, then attended a press conference for the upcoming film

Working Mode: Ana and Andrew Dominik, who directed Blonde, then attended a press conference for the upcoming film

Angry: It comes after Ana said it's 'disgusting' that the nudity of her highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde - rated NC-17 - is going viral on the internet
Angry: It comes after Ana said it's 'disgusting' that the nudity of her highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde - rated NC-17 - is going viral on the internet

Angry: It comes after Ana said it’s ‘disgusting’ that the nudity of her highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde – rated NC-17 – is going viral on the internet

The Cuban and Spanish actress appeared in Variety magazine where she candidly discussed how she will react when clips of her naked body circulate around the world.

Ana was uninvited when she brought up the topic, while emphasizing context matters when she said, “I know what’s going viral.

‘And it’s disgusting. It’s disturbing just to think about it. I can’t control it; you don’t really have control over what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it made me think twice; it just gave me bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

Strike a pose: Ana proved that less is more in her classically stylish white dress that offered glimpses of her tanned and toned pins
Strike a pose: Ana proved that less is more in her classically stylish white dress that offered glimpses of her tanned and toned pins
Photo ready: The actress beamed as photographers snapped photos of her in a white dress and black boots
Photo ready: The actress beamed as photographers snapped photos of her in a white dress and black boots

Strike a pose: Ana proved that less is more in her classically stylish white dress that offered glimpses of her tanned and toned pins

All smiles: She flashed a big smile before heading to the event, accessory to the actress wearing a pair of tiny gold earrings
All smiles: She flashed a big smile before heading to the event, accessory to the actress wearing a pair of tiny gold earrings

All smiles: She flashed a big smile before heading to the event, accessory to the actress wearing a pair of tiny gold earrings

Greet her audience: Ana made sure to make time for her fans during the film festival, waved before going over to chat and pose for photos
Greet her audience: Ana made sure to make time for her fans during the film festival, waved before going over to chat and pose for photos

Greet her audience: Ana made sure to make time for her fans at the film festival, waved before going over to chat and pose for photos

Many of the highly anticipated film reviews have commented on how far director Andrew Dominik took Marilyn’s story into the depths of despair.

Ana commented, “I did things in this film that I would never have done for anyone else. I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew.’

The talented actress was so immersed in playing the icon that she found it hard to leave the character behind when she flew to London to shoot the James Bond film No Time To Die to play her character Paloma, one day after she wrapped Blonde and explained, ‘I couldn’t say goodbye.

‘I couldn’t shake it. I couldn’t let her go. I’ve visited her a few times in her cemetery – I would have loved to go again.’

As a result, Ana believes there is a certain Marilyn in her James Bond character, as she said, “When you think of Paloma now. I’m sure there’s some Marilyn in there.

‘There is! Her energy and her charm and that thing where she was lit from within – Paloma stole a bit from her.’

The film, which received an NC-17 rating, explores the actress’s history of abuse by powerful men, along with her descent into substance abuse.

Marilyn Monroe pictured on the set of Some Like it Hot in 1958
Marilyn Monroe pictured on the set of Some Like it Hot in 1958
de Armas did 'nine months of dialect coaching' to prepare to play Monroe
de Armas did 'nine months of dialect coaching' to prepare to play Monroe

Spot the differences: Cuban actress (pictured right) did “nine months of dialect coaching” to prepare to play Monroe (pictured left in 1958)

