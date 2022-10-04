Ana de Armas leads the red carpet glamour at star-studded Louis Vuitton show

Advertisement

Gentlemen may prefer blondes, but Tuesday’s red carpet was dominated by sultry brunettes as French brand Louis Vuitton presented its latest runway show during the final day of Paris Fashion Week.

Ana de Armas, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for her starring role as troubled screen icon Marilyn Monroe in a new Netflix biopic, was joined by stars like Lea Seydoux, Jennifer Connelly and Alicia Vikander, as they prepare for the Spring-Summer 2023 presentation.

Ana, 34, caught the eye as she greeted onlookers before going inside for a front row seat.

She added to her sophisticated look with a matching black jacket, while a tasteful leather handbag with the brand’s iconic logo finished it off.

Make way: Ana de Armas, who is currently winning accolades for her starring role as troubled screen icon Marilyn Monroe in a new Netflix biopic, led the glamor during the Louis Vuitton presentation at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday

Former Bond girl Lea, who joined the actress, made sure she claimed her own share of the limelight in a striking sleeveless top with a cropped detail that exposed her slim torso.

The French star, 37, drew even more attention to her slim physique by opting for high sling trousers, paired with tasteful black heels and a mustard leather handbag.

Taking on a similar theme, Alicia looked equally stylish in a patterned sleeveless sweater and high-waisted cargo pants as she made her way to the exclusive event.

The Swedish actress, 34, completed the look with a smart Vuitton handbag, while her hair was neatly pulled into a conventional topknot.

Don’t mind me: but Ana was hard to miss as she posed for photos on Tuesday afternoon shortly after arriving at the event

Stylish: Working with the actress, former Bond girl Lea (L) made sure to claim her own share of the limelight in a striking sleeveless top with a cropped detail, while Alicia (R) looked equally stylish in a sleeveless sweater and a high waist pants

Greetings: Ana caught the eye as she greeted the spectators before entering for a front row seat

Standout: Elsewhere, Jennifer opted for the most unconventional ensemble of the day, with the actress opting for a collarless leather jacket, intricately patterned dress and shimmering silver boots

pals@lea Seydoux posed for a photo alongside pop legend Janet Jackson as the event kicked off in Paris on Tuesday

Elsewhere, Jennifer opted for the most unconventional ensemble of the day, with the actress, 51, opting for a collarless leather jacket, intricately patterned dress and shimmering silver boots.

Other guests who attended the Vuitton show included pop legend Janet Jackson, Jaden Smith, actress Cynthia Erivo and supermodel Naomi Campbell, who turned heads in a form-fitting metal jacket and oversized sunglasses.