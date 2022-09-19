Ana de Armas glows in a charcoal sequined suit at a Late Show taping to promote new film Blonde

Ana de Armas grinned from ear to ear on Monday as she was greeted by adoring fans outside a recording of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The 34-year-old Cuban-born actress dropped in on the late-night show to promote her upcoming dark drama Blonde, in which she plays a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ acclaimed novel of the same name.

The Knives Out star was indispensable as she stopped to pose for the crowd thanks to her chic three-piece charcoal suit, which was covered in shimmering sequins.

Ana’s suit had a double breasted placket with wide pointed lapels, which she wore open to reveal the matching vest underneath.

She didn’t seem to be wearing a top under the vest, and she wore complementary gray wide-leg pants that reached almost to the floor.

The 5ft6in beauty lifted her figure in a set of black stilettos with pointy toes, and she wore her long dark brown locks pulled back in a ponytail.

The Blade Runner 2049 star showed off her impeccably made-up face to her fans, with a hint of crimson over her lips.

Ana stars in Blonde as the legendary fencing siren Marilyn Monroe.

The film, which received an NC-17 rating, explores the actress’s history of abuse by powerful men, along with her descent into substance abuse.

Adrien Brody, who is referred to as The Playwright, appears as her third and final husband Arthur Miller, while Bobby Cannavale is featured as her second husband The Ex-Athlete, Joe DiMaggio.

However, the film is not a strict biopic or account of her life, as the novel it is based on takes significant liberties with Monroe’s life.

The film has received polarizing reviews from critics, although Ana received near-universal acclaim and Oscar buzz for her performance, forcing her to perform topless for much of the film.

Blonde is directed by Andrew Dominik, who previously directed Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck in the acclaimed Western drama The Assassination Of Jessie James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007), before reuniting with Pitt for the neo-noir crime film Killing Them Softly ( 2012). ).

After his latest film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, it was released in theaters in New York City on September 16.

Blonde expands to more theaters on September 23, before premiering on Netflix on September 28.