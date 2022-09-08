Ana de Armas felt the spirit of Marilyn Monroe ‘close to us’ when filming Blonde in her old house

Ana de Armas felt the spirit of the late actress Marilyn Monroe when she portrayed her in the movie Blonde.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where Blonde premieres Thursday, the 34-year-old actress said she felt Marilyn’s spirit after the crew was allowed to film in Monroe’s old homes.

She said, ‘She was everything I thought about, everything I dreamed about, everything I could talk about. She was with me.

‘It was beautiful; she was happy, but she also sometimes threw things off the wall and got angry when she didn’t like something.

Spooky: Actress Ana de Armas felt the ghost of the late actress Marilyn Monroe when she portrayed her in the movie Blonde (pictured during the photocall in Venice on Thursday)

‘I do believe she was very close to us, she was with us’ [during production].

“To be in the same places she was, filming in her house – it was a very strong sensation, there was something in the air.

“She approved of what we were doing. I didn’t want to protect myself against that.’

She added: “We all feel so much respect and responsibility to do good and honor her.

“Everyone knew we were in her service – doing something bigger than us, more special than just a movie about her.”

Like looking in the mirror: The 34-year-old actress said she felt the ghost of Marilyn (Ana pictured as Marilyn) after the crew was allowed to film in Monroe’s old houses

The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 book Blonde, and it took director Andrew Dominik 11 years to start filming.

Director Dominik said, “We were chasing her ghost. We started shooting the movie on the anniversary of the day she died, which was not planned, I didn’t realize until the day before.

“When we were filming that first day, it was the apartment where she had lived with her mother. The room she dies in in the movie is the room she died in. Her fabric is all over Los Angeles. It certainly had elements of a seance.”

He said he went home after the first day: “It was with a sense of awe that I was filming with Marilyn Monroe. She took me to another time and place. Ana definitely channeled her.’

Beaming: Ana’s latest film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 book Blonde, and it took director Andrew Dominik 11 years to start filming (pictured in Venice on Thursday)

The film tells the story of the actress’ personal life – her marriage to playwright Arthur Miller and baseball player Joe DiMaggio, her experiences on the casting bench as a young woman, and her affair with JFK. The sexual images are candid enough to have earned it an NC17 rating.

De Armas said, “Most of the film is made up of the moments when she’s not Marilyn Monroe, but Norma Jean.

‘It’s about the personal moments that aren’t on camera, we had room to create the real woman.

“If you put the fame aside, she’s just a woman like me, about the same age. It was about contact with her and her pain.’

When asked what the film could do to her career, Ms. De Armas burst into tears. She said: ‘I made this film to push myself and because I thought it was a gift to myself; I didn’t make the film to make other people change their mind about me.”

“Whatever happens, it’s the experience I’ll take with me. This movie changed my life. It will be what it will be.’

So right: A film of the novel was first attempted in 2010, with Naomi Watts to star, but Andrew Dominik struggled to raise the money to make it (Ana and Adrien Brody pictured)

A film of the novel was first attempted in 2010, with Naomi Watts to star, but Dominik struggled to raise the money to make it.

He said, “Some projects you get involved in and they can hold your attention for a year or two, but Blonde would never let me go. Even if it fell apart, I’d still think of Blonde.’

De Armas was chosen after seeing her in the 2015 thriller Knock Knock. He said: ‘I knew it was her. It was a bit like love at first sight – when the right person walks through the door, you know… The movie came alive when we found her.”

The film will be available on Netflix from September 28.