Ana De Armas exudes elegance at Blonde screening during Deauville Film Festival

Ana De Armas exuded elegance as she stepped into a screening of Blonde at the 48th Deauville Film Festival in France on Friday.

The Spanish actress, 34, looked sensational in the graceful floor-length, long-sleeved chiffon number.

Blonde is based on the life of iconic star Marilyn Monroe and Ana stars in the biographical psychological drama.

Stunning: Ana De Armas, 34, exuded elegance as she stepped into a screening of Blonde at the 48th Deauville Film Festival in France on Friday

Ana ramped up her height with a pair of gold strappy sandals as she walked the red carpet at the event.

She styled her brunette locks in a chic low bun and opted for a feline black eyeliner to complete her look.

The actress later took the stage at the event where she applauded the audience.

Glowing: She fashioned her brunette locks into a chic low bun and opted for a feline black eyeliner to complete her look

It comes after Ana burst into tears when Blonde received a 14-minute standing ovation at the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week.

The actress, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film, attended Blonde’s debut Thursday night, where it received critical acclaim from critics, while viewers were equally impressed.

Blonde’s screening was reportedly greeted with a 14-minute standing ovation – the longest of any film at this year’s Festival, which is known for its lengthy applause.

The incredible reaction brought lead actress Ana and her co-star Adrien Brody – who plays Arthur Miller in Blonde – to tears, according to reports.

Elegant: The Spanish actress looked sensational in the graceful floor-length long-sleeved chiffon number

All-star cast: Blonde is based on the life of iconic star Marilyn Monroe and Ana takes the lead role in the biographical psychological drama (Pictured Ana and Adrien in Blonde)

Ana stars as Marilyn/Norma Jeane Baker in Andrew’s Dominik adaptation of the novel Joyce Carol Oates, which re-imagines the tragic Hollywood star’s life and is a fictionalized take on her story.

Blonde, produced by Brad Pitt, has received critical acclaim from critics, and Ana’s performance has been described as “extraordinary” by raving critics.

The Telegraph’s critic Robbie Collin praised Marilyn’s fictional take on Marilyn’s life when he awarded the Netflix film a four-star review.

Radiant: The actress later took the stage at the event where she applauded the audience

After criticizing Spanish star Ana for using her natural accent in the role, he praised the actress for capturing Marilyn with “extraordinary psychological precision and real depth of feeling.”

“She doesn’t just look good, she understands that the part is a dismantling of the appearance,” he said.

Blonde is stern and serious, almost to a fault: you’d rather wonder how many home viewers will persevere when it lands on Netflix after a limited theatrical release.

‘But in the cinema it swallows you like an uneasy dream, at once all too familiar and tantalizingly unreal.’

Praise: It comes after Ana burst into tears when Blonde received a 14-minute standing ovation at the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week

Lead: Blonde, produced by Brad Pitt, has received critical acclaim from critics, with Ana’s performance being described as “extraordinary” by streaming critics

But the guardian Leslie Felperin gave a more conservative three-star review because it criticized the film for not giving Marilyn “a lot of agency in her story.”

“The psychological framework is very old-fashioned Hollywood Freudian, which doesn’t give Monroe much agency in her story,” the review reads.

The film critic couldn’t fault Ana’s performance, however: ‘The intense and ultimately convincing performance of De Armas helps the goddess go a long way, but will that be enough?’

Deadline described Ana as Dominik’s “muse”, because they treated the “amazing” way Marilyn’s story was told – through the lens of a fictional book rather than autobiographical material.