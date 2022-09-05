Ana de Armas dons white jumpsuit during rare public outing with beau Paul Boukadakis at NYC airport

Ana de Armas is a rising star with several new releases and a few more movies to come, including the upcoming Marilyn Monroe inspired movie Blonde.

With three weeks left until the Blonde premiere on Netflix, the Cuban-Spanish actress was spotted catching a flight from New York City with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis.

The couple, who have been together for about a year and a half, have made an effort to keep their romance out of the public eye as much as possible, partly due to all the attention her previous relationship with Ben Affleck garnered during their year. together.

Jet Departures: Ana de Armas, 34, and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis, 38, were spotted on a rare public outing together on a flight from New York City on Sunday

De Armas, 34, looked stylish for her travel day, decked out in a white jumpsuit and black loafers while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

As an added bonus, she decided to cuff the bottom of each pant leg a few inches above her ankles, revealing that she chose to go without socks.

She was not easily recognizable wearing a black protective mask over her mouth and nose, as a precaution amid the latest strains of COVID-19.

To round out her look, the Blade Runner 2049 star had her dark locks styled long, a few inches past her shoulders, with a part just to the left.

East Coasters: The couple started dating in early 2021 and currently live together in an apartment in New York City

Boukadakis, 38, looked ruggedly handsome in black slacks with a matching leather jacket over a white T-shirt for their day of travel.

The Oklahoma native, who is a Tinder executive, also wore a pair of brown leather boots, as well as wearing a face mask as he was among all the crowds at the busy airport.

Boukadakis and the Armas first met through a mutual friend during one of the highlights of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Elle.

With most public spaces and businesses closed during the lockdown, the couple got to know each other while sipping wine together in their respective homes.

In June 2021, Page Six reported that they had been dating for “a few months” and that he had already introduced her to some of his family.

The pair would eventually confirm their romance when they were seen sharing a passionate kiss in Los Angeles last December.

Since then, they have taken the relationship to the next level by moving in together in an apartment in New York City.

De Armas’ high-profile romance with Affleck, and all the criticism that came with it, was one of the factors that led the actress to decide to move from Los Angeles to New York.

‘Going through it’ [myself] confirmed my thoughts on, “This is not the place for me to be,” she said of her seven years in LA. “It got a little too much. There is no escape. There’s no way out… It’s always the feeling of something you don’t have, that something is missing. It’s a city that makes you anxious.’

Blonde ambition: The Armas shares footage from her time making the Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, including this black-and-white photo of the lead actress with director Andrew Dominik

Action: There’s also a scene between the Armas and Bobby Cannavale, who plays New York Yankees great Joe Joe DiMaggio in the biographical psychological drama

Classic: Transformed into the legendary movie star, the Armas gets instructions for the iconic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes scene

The former couple met on the set of Deep Water in late 2019, then began dating during the first pandemic quarantine in March 2020, until their breakup in January 2021.

It appears that De Armas and Boukadakis started their relationship a few months after she decided to end business with Affleck.

The actress had two new films released this year: Deep Water, the erotic psychological thriller starring Affleck, in March on Hulu, and the action thriller film The Gray Man, in July, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Blonde is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on September 28.

Most recently, from February to mid-May, she shot the romantic action-adventure film Ghosted, which also stars Chris Evans.

Transformation: The actress also shot a scene with Adrien Brody, who plays playwright and screenwriter Arthur Miller in Blonde