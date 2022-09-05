Ana de Armas cosies up to her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis at Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas was joined by her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis on Monday when she arrived at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The pair were seen taking a water taxi ride through the city, where the world premiere of Ana’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde is taking place Thursday night.

Ana’s enterprising beauty put his arm around her as they take in the sights after landing in Venice Monday morning.

The actress, 34, showed her sense of style as she donned a cream jumpsuit and edgy black loafers for her first day at the festival.

The Bond girl rounded out her off-duty look with accessories: a Louis Vuitton bag and cat-eye sunglasses when she was spotted at the airport.

The outing comes after Ana caught a flight from New York City with her boyfriend on Sunday.

The couple, who have been together for about a year and a half, have made an effort to keep their romance out of the public eye as much as possible, partly due to all the attention her previous relationship with Ben Affleck garnered during their year. together.

The couple first met through a mutual friend during one of the highlights of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elle said.

With most public spaces and businesses closed during the lockdown, the couple got to know each other while sipping wine together in their respective homes.

In June 2021, Page Six reported that they had been dating for “a few months” and that he had already introduced her to some of his family.

The pair would eventually confirm their romance when they were seen sharing a passionate kiss in Los Angeles last December.

Since then, they have taken the relationship to the next level by moving in together in an apartment in New York City.

Ana’s high-profile romance with Ben, and all the criticism that came with it, was one of the factors that led the actress to decide to move from Los Angeles to New York.

‘Going through it’ [myself] confirmed my thoughts on, “This is not the place for me to be,” she said of her seven years in LA.

“It got a little too much. There is no escape. There’s no way out… It’s always the feeling of something you don’t have, that something is missing. It’s a city that makes you anxious.’

The former couple met on the set of Deep Water in late 2019, then began dating during the first pandemic quarantine in March 2020, until their breakup in January 2021.

The actress had two new films released this year: Deep Water, the erotic psychological thriller starring Affleck, in March on Hulu, and the action thriller film The Gray Man, in July, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Blonde is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on September 28.

Most recently, from February to mid-May, she shot the romantic action-adventure film Ghosted, which also stars Chris Evans.