Ana de Armas channels Marilyn Monroe with Brad Pitt at Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas radiated Marilyn Monroe’s glamor as she attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of her film, Blonde, based on the life of the iconic star.

The Spanish actress, 34, looked incredible in a deep pink dress as she joined a very gentle Brad Pitt as they led the stars on the red carpet.

She stunned the audience with her gorgeous vintage look with her brunette locks styled in sculpted 50s-inspired waves.

Sensational: Ana de Armas, 34, radiated Marilyn Monroe’s glamor as she attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of her film, Blonde, based on the iconic star’s life

The drama, which marks her first starring role, is a fictionalized take on the icon’s life, written and directed by Andrew Dominik and adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name.

When the streaming giant dropped the trailer on July 28, Twitter users found Ana’s accent “terrible,” with some saying she’s “nothing like Marilyn Monroe.”

In response to the comment, Ana, who didn’t learn English until 2015, admitted that she “didn’t grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies.”

Handsome: Anna was joined on the red carpet by Brad Pitt who put on a gentle display

Glamorous: The Spanish actress looked fabulous in a deep pink dress, with her dark brown locks styled in sculpted 50s-inspired waves

“I am proud of Andrew’s confidence and the opportunity to make it happen. I feel like whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, everyone should feel the pressure.”

“It wasn’t my job to imitate her,” defended Ana, who worked with dialect coach Jessica Drake for nine months.

“I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have them.”

While Blonde isn’t fully licensed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Ana’s performance has garnered a lot of acclaim early on.

Monroe’s estate representative Marc Rosen told: Variety on August 1: “Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

The casting was also championed by two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt, one of Blonde’s six credited producers.

“She’s phenomenal at it. That’s a difficult dress to fill,” the co-founder of Plan B told Entertainment ET on August 1

“It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get him across the finish line.’

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates and Jamie Lee Curtis — whose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot — have both seen and fully approved the film.

Curtis, who co-starred with Ana in Knives Out, said she saw an early cut of the film and “fell to the ground.” I could not believe it. Anna was completely gone. She was Marilyn.’

In February, Blonde director Andrew Dominik said the early response was “the damn public’s problem” and assured that “the only thing no one will complain about is Ana’s performance.”

“It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It’s kind of what you want, isn’t it?” the 54-year-old Kiwi director told Screen International.

“I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”