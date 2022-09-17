WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star’s Marilyn Monroe role

Entertainment
By Merry
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 39
1663381074 346 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 40
1663381076 660 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 41
1663381077 73 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 42
1663381078 347 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 43
1663381079 292 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 44
1663381081 102 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 45
1663381082 481 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 46
1663381083 197 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 47
1663381084 731 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 48
1663381086 984 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 49
1663381087 16 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 50
1663381088 656 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star's Marilyn Monroe role 51

Ana de Armas and her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, were spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.

The 34-year-old performer and her partner made it a point to stay close to each other as they made their way through the travel hub.

The actress’ outing took place on the same day as the limited release of Blonde, in which she stars as Marilyn Monroe.

In the city: Ana de Armas and her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, were spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday
In the city: Ana de Armas and her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, were spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday

In the city: Ana de Armas and her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, were spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday

Ana wore a light beige overcoat over a stark white shirt and matching shorts when she arrived at the airport.

The Knives Out star also rocked a matching pair of socks, as well as a set of leather shoes.

The artist wore various jewelry and her beautiful dark brown hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders.

Boukadakis kept it relatively casual in a button-up jacket, white T-shirt and jeans as he spent time with his girlfriend.

Layered: Ana wore a light beige overcoat over a stark white shirt and matching shorts when she arrived at the airport
Layered: Ana wore a light beige overcoat over a stark white shirt and matching shorts when she arrived at the airport

Layered: Ana wore a light beige overcoat over a stark white shirt and matching shorts when she arrived at the airport

Take it easy: Boukadakis kept it relatively casual in a button-up jacket, white T-shirt and jeans while spending time with his girlfriend
Take it easy: Boukadakis kept it relatively casual in a button-up jacket, white T-shirt and jeans while spending time with his girlfriend

Take it easy: Boukadakis kept it relatively casual in a button-up jacket, white T-shirt and jeans while spending time with his girlfriend

Both Ana and her partner wore matching black face coverings to protect themselves from COVID-19 while spending time in public.

The actress received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Monroe in Blonde, which released Friday in select theaters across the United States.

The film was based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 biography of the late actress, which was made into a film in 2001.

The new version of the film is currently rated at 65% on Rotten tomatoeswith much credit to the artist for playing the Hollywood icon.

Acclaimed: The actress has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Monroe in Blonde, which released Friday in select theaters across the United States
Acclaimed: The actress has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Monroe in Blonde, which released Friday in select theaters across the United States

Acclaimed: The actress has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Monroe in Blonde, which released Friday in select theaters across the United States

Ana previously spoke about seeing herself as Monroe for the first time in Blonde during an interview with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.

The actress shared how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the blonde beauty.

‘Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got… you know?’ said the star.

Huge role to play: Ana previously spoke about seeing herself as Monroe for the first time in her upcoming film Blonde, which portrays the iconic actress
Huge role to play: Ana previously spoke about seeing herself as Monroe for the first time in her upcoming film Blonde, which portrays the iconic actress

Huge role to play: Ana previously spoke about seeing herself as Monroe for the first time in her upcoming film Blonde, which portrays the iconic actress

Transformation: The Cuban actress told Sunday Today host Willie Geist how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the Blonde beauty
Transformation: The Cuban actress told Sunday Today host Willie Geist how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the Blonde beauty

Transformation: The Cuban actress told Sunday Today host Willie Geist how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the Blonde beauty

The real deal: Monroe was the biggest star of her time; seen here in 1953
The real deal: Monroe was the biggest star of her time; seen here in 1953

The real deal: Monroe was the biggest star of her time; seen here in 1953

“I’d made a lot of clothes, I made over a hundred changes in the film, and then I did hair tests and make-up tests separately, but never together. So that day was kind of like… felt like she was back or something. I don’t know… it makes me emotional just thinking about it.’

Ana described how she developed a relationship with the icon after studying her life, saying, “Sure, I feel very protective of her.”

Based on the life of the iconic star, Blonde charts her career through her humble origins as Norma Jeane Mortenson to the superstar actress known as Marilyn Monroe.

Back to life: 'Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got... you know'
Back to life: 'Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got... you know'

Back to life: ‘Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got… you know’

1663381083 197 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC
1663381083 197 Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC

Embodying an icon: Ana described how she developed a relationship with the icon after studying her life, saying, “I definitely feel very protective of her.”

So similar in looks and style: Ana as Marilyn in the 1953 film Niagara
So similar in looks and style: Ana as Marilyn in the 1953 film Niagara

So similar in looks and style: Ana as Marilyn in the 1953 film Niagara

According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress’s life told through a modern lens.

The film is being produced by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s company, and will be available on Netflix on September 23.

The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio.

Sounds like the star: Ana was born in Cuba and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role
Sounds like the star: Ana was born in Cuba and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role

Sounds like the star: Ana was born in Cuba and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role

Ana was born in Cuba, and in order to hide her natural accent, she worked with a dialect coach for a year to prepare for the role.

She previously admitted that she struggled with the process of studying Monroe’s voice.

‘It took me nine months of dialect coaching, practice and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]’ she told the London Times.

She also admitted: “It was a great torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.’

Her private life: According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress's life told through a modern lens
Her private life: According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress's life told through a modern lens

Her private life: According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress’s life told through a modern lens

A pin-up: Ana was born in Cuba, and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role. She previously admitted that she struggled with the process of studying Monroe's voice
A pin-up: Ana was born in Cuba, and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role. She previously admitted that she struggled with the process of studying Monroe's voice

A pin-up: Ana was born in Cuba, and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role. She previously admitted that she struggled with the process of studying Monroe’s voice

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Married At First Sight’s fans have…

Merry

Ashley Roberts puts on a leggy display…

Merry

Lily Allen models a string of pricey…

Merry
1 of 4,690

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More