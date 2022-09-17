Ana de Armas and boyfriend Paul Boukadakis arrive in NYC amid praise for star’s Marilyn Monroe role

Ana de Armas and her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, were spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday.

The 34-year-old performer and her partner made it a point to stay close to each other as they made their way through the travel hub.

The actress’ outing took place on the same day as the limited release of Blonde, in which she stars as Marilyn Monroe.

In the city: Ana de Armas and her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis, were spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday

Ana wore a light beige overcoat over a stark white shirt and matching shorts when she arrived at the airport.

The Knives Out star also rocked a matching pair of socks, as well as a set of leather shoes.

The artist wore various jewelry and her beautiful dark brown hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders.

Boukadakis kept it relatively casual in a button-up jacket, white T-shirt and jeans as he spent time with his girlfriend.

Layered: Ana wore a light beige overcoat over a stark white shirt and matching shorts when she arrived at the airport

Take it easy: Boukadakis kept it relatively casual in a button-up jacket, white T-shirt and jeans while spending time with his girlfriend

Both Ana and her partner wore matching black face coverings to protect themselves from COVID-19 while spending time in public.

The actress received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Monroe in Blonde, which released Friday in select theaters across the United States.

The film was based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 biography of the late actress, which was made into a film in 2001.

The new version of the film is currently rated at 65% on Rotten tomatoeswith much credit to the artist for playing the Hollywood icon.

Acclaimed: The actress has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Monroe in Blonde, which released Friday in select theaters across the United States

Ana previously spoke about seeing herself as Monroe for the first time in Blonde during an interview with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.

The actress shared how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the blonde beauty.

‘Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got… you know?’ said the star.

Huge role to play: Ana previously spoke about seeing herself as Monroe for the first time in her upcoming film Blonde, which portrays the iconic actress

Transformation: The Cuban actress told Sunday Today host Willie Geist how she remembered the first time she looked in the mirror after being transformed into her character as the Blonde beauty

The real deal: Monroe was the biggest star of her time; seen here in 1953

“I’d made a lot of clothes, I made over a hundred changes in the film, and then I did hair tests and make-up tests separately, but never together. So that day was kind of like… felt like she was back or something. I don’t know… it makes me emotional just thinking about it.’

Ana described how she developed a relationship with the icon after studying her life, saying, “Sure, I feel very protective of her.”

Based on the life of the iconic star, Blonde charts her career through her humble origins as Norma Jeane Mortenson to the superstar actress known as Marilyn Monroe.

Back to life: ‘Everyone in the room started to cry; I can tell you that. It was very emotional. It really got… you know’

Embodying an icon: Ana described how she developed a relationship with the icon after studying her life, saying, “I definitely feel very protective of her.”

So similar in looks and style: Ana as Marilyn in the 1953 film Niagara

According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress’s life told through a modern lens.

The film is being produced by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s company, and will be available on Netflix on September 23.

The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio.

Sounds like the star: Ana was born in Cuba and to hide her natural accent, she spent a year working with a dialect coach to prepare for the role

Ana was born in Cuba, and in order to hide her natural accent, she worked with a dialect coach for a year to prepare for the role.

She previously admitted that she struggled with the process of studying Monroe’s voice.

‘It took me nine months of dialect coaching, practice and some ADR sessions [to get the accent right]’ she told the London Times.

She also admitted: “It was a great torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.’

Her private life: According to Netflix, the film will tell her private story, a revamped version of the actress’s life told through a modern lens