Ana de Amas glams up in a chic little black dress for the Venice Film Festival photocall of Blonde

Her new Netflix film Blonde will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday evening.

And prior to her big red carpet moment, Ana de Amas looked every inch the lead lady when she arrived for Blonde’s photocall on Thursday afternoon.

The actress wowed in a little black dress as she blew kisses to fans and posed with her co-star Adrian Brody.

Pin-up: Ana de Amas looked like the lead actress every inch as she arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday afternoon for the photocall of her Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde

Ana looked stunning in her Louis Vuitton mini dress which showed off her incredible curves.

She threw a black blazer from the design house around her shoulders and added a pair of black heels with gold details to her ensemble.

A chunky gold chain and a high ponytail provided the finishing touches to her photocall look.

Starring: The actress shone in a little black dress as she kissed the fans after arriving via water taxi

Ana hugged her blonde co-star Adrian Brody for the cameras. The acclaimed actor will play Monroe’s playwright, husband Arthur Miller, in the biopic.

The 96th Venice International Film Festival will host the the world premiere of Blonde later on Thursday.

The drama, which marks her first starring role, is a fictionalized take on the icon’s life, written and directed by Andrew Dominik and adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name.

When the streaming giant dropped the trailer on July 28, Twitter users found Ana’s accent “terrible,” with some saying she’s “nothing like Marilyn Monroe.”

Co-stars: Ana hugged her blonde co-star Adrian Brody for the cameras. The acclaimed actor stars as Monroe’s playwright, husband Arthur Miller in the biopic

In response to the comment, Ana, who didn’t learn English until 2015, admitted that she “didn’t grow up knowing Marilyn or her movies.”

“I am proud of Andrew’s confidence and the opportunity to make it happen. I feel like whether you’re a Cuban or an American actress, everyone should feel the pressure.”

“It wasn’t my job to imitate her,” defended Ana, who worked with dialect coach Jessica Drake for nine months.

“I was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she didn’t really have them.”

Leggy: Ana looked stunning in her Louis Vuitton mini dress that showed off her incredible curves and long legs

So happy to be here! She threw a black blazer from the design house around her shoulders and added a thick gold chain

While Blonde isn’t fully licensed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate, Ana’s performance has garnered a lot of acclaim early on.

Monroe’s estate representative Marc Rosen told: Variety on August 1: “Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

The casting was also championed by two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt, one of Blonde’s six credited producers.

“She’s phenomenal at it. That’s a difficult dress to fill,” the co-founder of Plan B told Entertainment ET on August 1

Friends: Adrian and Ana have a playful look in front of the cameras, before going to a press conference for their Netflix movie

Big day! The world premiere of Blonde will take place later on Thursday at the 96th Venice International Film Festival

Starring: Marking her first starring role, the drama is a fictionalized take on the icon’s life written and directed by Andrew Dominik and adapted from the 2000 novel of the same name

“It was 10 years in the making. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get him across the finish line.’

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates and Jamie Lee Curtis — whose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot — have both seen and fully approved the film.

Curtis, who co-starred with Ana in Knives Out, said she saw an early cut of the film and “fell to the ground.” I could not believe it. Anna was completely gone. She was Marilyn.’

In February, Blonde director Andrew Dominik said the early response was “the damn public’s problem” and assured that “the only thing no one will complain about is Ana’s performance.”

“It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It’s kind of what you want, isn’t it?” the 54-year-old Kiwi director told Screen International.

“I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”