An unsolved murder amid Costa Rica’s Indigenous land disputes

It was about three hours after sunset on March 18, 2019, when a resident of Yeri, a remote indigenous settlement near the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, heard the sound of gunfire coming from his neighbor’s house. When two police officers arrived at the crime scene a few hours later, they found a 59-year-old man lying in his bedroom with seven 9mm bullet wounds in his back.

News spread quickly of the assassination of Sergio Rojas, the most prominent indigenous leader in the country’s recent history.

Carlos Alvarado, then president of Costa Rica, described Rojas’ death as “tragic” not only for the indigenous peoples but for the entire country.

Rojas, the leader of the Bribri tribe, had been fighting to reclaim the indigenous ancestral lands, much of which had been illegally occupied since the 1960s.

Land is vital to the history and identity of indigenous peoples around the world, including those in Costa Rica. Their relationship to a particular territory is often familial and spiritual, not to mention crucial to sustaining their agricultural livelihood and close-to-nature lifestyle. Rojas fought not only for land as an economic resource, but also for what he believed to be the cultural integrity and dignity of his people.

But he had been a controversial figure.

In 2010, he launched a campaign to reclaim land that resulted in the seizure of 600 hectares (1,500 acres) of farms and homes owned by people his followers did not recognize as indigenous.

At the time of his death, he was under investigation by the local prosecutor’s office for allegedly embezzling nearly $800,000 in funds as chairman of the local governing body.

Controversial history

Rojas’ legacy is underpinned by a long and complex history of land disputes in Costa Rica.

Legal recognition of Costa Rica’s 24 indigenous territories has been a lengthy and complicated process since the 1930s. A lack of constitutional guarantees for property and cultural rights led to decades of tension, leading to the gunfire that killed Rojas.

At the heart of the violence was a 1977 law that created confusion over who could own property in indigenous lands. The country’s eight tribes, who make up 2 percent of Costa Rica’s population of five million, live largely in self-governing, remote corners of the country where poverty is high, access to social services is minimal and disputes over territory are left unaddressed by government or police forces.

The law gave the Bribri and another tribe, the Teribe, legal rights to 11,700 hectares (29,000 acres) of land without allocating money to compensate displaced non-Native residents, despite a vague stipulation that they would receive payment.

The government’s failure to compensate landowners or control the illegal sale of land to outsiders has led to the displacement of people on both sides of the disputes.

Meanwhile, the debate over who is considered Indigenous is almost as contentious as the battle for land tenure itself. Tribes have several unique qualifications for certification, a process fraught with dispute — the Bribri, for example, insist on express proof of a Bribri mother, while the Teribe accept maternal or paternal Teribe ancestry within six generations.

Unsolved murder

Rojas, who became a lightning rod in this conflict, suffered an earlier attempt on his life in 2012 when someone shot at his car.

In response, in 2015 the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – a regional body with few teeth on moral authority – instructed the Costa Rican government to take precautionary measures to protect the Bribri and other indigenous peoples and to investigate any danger they faced. Critics have said no effective precautions were taken, particularly in the case of Rojas.

His murder remains unsolved and increasingly embroiled in controversy. In September 2020, investigators supervised by the Attorney General’s Office announced the dismissal of the case, arguing that after 18 months of secret work, there was insufficient evidence.

The investigation turned up no official suspects, although the perpetrator is widely regarded by indigenous activists as a political opponent of Rojas or as a person displaced by land invasions.

After a public outcry, the small court in Buenos Aires, the small capital of the Puntarenas region where Rojas lived and died, said it would resume the investigation. In January 2021, a human rights commission within the Legislative Assembly in the Costa Rican capital of San José urged the central government to reopen the case. Nothing tangible has happened since then.

Who determines who is indigenous?

Today, Rojas’ followers argue that the government’s failure to act leaves them with no choice but to forcibly invade property inhabited by those they consider non-Indigenous. “I will do everything I can to carry on Rojas’ legacy,” said Felipe Figueroa, who took over to lead the land reclamation movement after his death.

“We are ready with weapons if needed,” explained Jeffrey Villanueva, an indigenous leader inspired by Rojas.

On the other hand, those who have lost their land feel abandoned by the government. “My fight is against the government for not reimbursing me as promised by law,” says William Vega. Fifteen men with machetes who considered him non-native seized his property 10 years ago.

Hundreds of cases are piling up in court in Buenos Aires from all sides of the conflict involving land reclamation, including attempted manslaughter, land embezzlement and assault with a weapon.

Jean Carlo Cespedes, one of two judges in the region presiding over Indigenous land rights cases, said the central question in the ongoing feuds is who has the right to determine who is Indigenous.

Multiple organizations in each area claim to certify their identities, meaning “everyone has an interpretation of the law intended to help their side,” Cespedes said. No centralized agency has the power to resolve most disputes.

Without solutions from national leaders, the struggle continues, the most visible conflict between Indigenous and non-Indigenous neighbours. Yet Indigenous peoples are not necessarily united in their pursuit of justice – some carry on Rojas’ legacy while others disagree. Others who consider themselves indigenous are not recognized as such.

In remote communities far from San Jose and the courts, tension between neighbors is simmering.