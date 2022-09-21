An overwhelming 92 percent of Americans now complain of being financially squeezed

With mortgage rates, grocery bills and rents skyrocketing across the country, an overwhelming majority of Americans are now lamenting that they are under financial strain — one-fifth of them seriously — and are cutting millions off, a survey finds. research.

As many as 92 percent of adults say rising costs are putting a strain on household budgets, and 20 percent of them say they are severely affected, says the opinion poll of 3,000 adults by SellCell, a technology company.

The research comes amid the release of dismal economic data, including that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.25 percent and household rents jumped 10 percent last year from pre-year levels. pandemic level.

According to SellCell, millions of cash-strapped Americans are cutting luxury, entertainment, grocery shopping, shutting down electrical appliances and seeking new sources of income amid the economic tightness.

Among them are military veteran Noel Hartman, 72, and his wife Linda, 74, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, whose retirement income of $3,400 per month is exceeded by $1,300 in mortgage payments, car costs and rising energy and grocery bills.

“The prices are unreal,” Hartman told DailyMail.com.

“Seniors are hit harder because we have no way to get a job or make more money.”

Military veteran Noel Hartman (left), 72, and wife Linda, 74, of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, struggle with rising prices and have cut back on dining out

A shopper holds groceries while waiting to check out at a supermarket in San Francisco, California, as inflation forces millions of households to cut back on basic daily necessities

Simple treats like going to restaurants have become a costly extravagance, and the couple, who have four children together from previous marriages, are even hesitant to spend $25 for a meal at McDonald’s, Hartman said.

Linda started a small arts and crafts business to earn money, he added. They can come over, Hartman said, but the big fear is that one of them will fall ill and go bankrupt from his own medical expenses, he added.

“It’s a whole new way of living,” Hartman says.

They are not alone. Nearly half of Americans say they cut back on movies, shows and other entertainment to make ends meet, while 41.5 percent stop eating at restaurants or ordering takeaways.

Millions are looking for ways to make money, researchers say. Nearly a fifth of respondents were looking for a second job and more than a tenth sell old televisions, computers and other technological equipment to raise money.

The survey comes as Americans experienced another month of economic hardship, and while average gas prices have fallen to $3.67 a gallon, the pain is increasingly felt by shoppers at supermarket checkouts.

Jesus Montiel, Krista Mason and their daughter Diana, 2, spend time together at their home in Afton, Wyoming, where inflation has made it even harder for working parents to run a household

US consumer prices rose unexpectedly in August, up 8.3 percent year-on-year, and underlying inflation accelerated as rent, healthcare and food costs rose.

According to the Department of Labor’s consumer price index, the total cost of food rose 11.4 percent, while the home food, groceries category rose 13.5 percent – the strongest increase since the late 1970s.

The average interest rate on the most popular US home loan, meanwhile, has risen to its highest level since October 2008, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

The average contract rate on a 30-year mortgage rose 24 basis points to 6.25 percent for the week ended Sept. 16, a level not seen since the end of the financial crisis and the Great Recession.

The Federal Reserve was set to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row later on Wednesday, threatening to raise mortgage rates again and put further pressure on borrowers.

Recent data from the Census Bureau shows that household rents rose 10 percent last year from pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and young workers have felt the sharpest pain, many of them taking extra work or roommates to keep up with the to distribute costs.

According to the agency’s data, the median U.S. rent in 2021 was $1,037, up from $941 in 2019. The annualized increase in median household rents has typically been 2 percent or 3 percent over the past decade. An exception was the 5 percent increase between 2018 and 2019.

In one case, New York University doctoral student Maeve Kozlark, 23, spent a year in an apartment in the Queens borough of New York City with a door that wouldn’t lock.

Her landlord’s refusal to fix the latch prompted her to make a TikTok video about it.

Alaina Randazzo, 25, of New York City, pays $650 a month to live with her dog in an 80 x 150 square foot apartment in downtown Manhattan

A year and 230,000 views later, the lock was still broken when her landlord announced a $1,000 increase on top of her existing $2,500 monthly rent, Kozlark said. She left the apartment in June.

“So began our crazy quest to find something affordable and not a shoebox, which is pretty much impossible,” Kozlark told Reuters. She considers herself lucky to have found a new rental home in the same town for $3,300.

Another New Yorker, Alaina Randazzo, knows about budget cuts. The 25-year-old traded her luxury apartment for a small room the size of a parking lot, costing $650 a month.

The digital creator says she saves $2,600 a month by living in the space, which is just 80 x 150 square feet. It is so small that it does not have an oven, toilet or shower. She has to use a common bathroom which is in the hallway.

Still, Randazzo stressed in a social media post that the micro-unit was a “very hot item” when she picked it up.

Randazzo keeps her makeup bin in a closet along with her food because of the lack of space

Randazzo sleeps in the cramped attic where her mattress is only inches from the ceiling