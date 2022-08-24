An overview of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the moon

NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket is rolled out to Launch Pad Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.



NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, scheduled to take off Monday, is a 42-day journey past the far side of the moon and back.

The meticulously choreographed unmanned flight should yield spectacular images and valuable scientific data.

blast off

The giant Space Launch System rocket will make its maiden flight from Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Its four RS-25 engines, flanked by two white boosters, will produce 8.8 million pounds (39 meganewtons) of thrust — 15 percent more than the Apollo program’s Saturn V rocket.

After two minutes, the thrusters fall back into the Atlantic Ocean.

After eight minutes, the core stage, orange in color, will in turn fall away, leaving the Orion crew pod attached to the intermediate cryogenic propulsion stage.

This leg will circle the Earth once, set Orion on course for the moon, and disappear about 90 minutes after takeoff.

Procedure

All that remains is Orion, which will fly astronauts in the future and is powered by a service module built by the European Space Agency.

It will take several days to reach the moon, with a flight of about 100 kilometers at its closest approach.

“It’s going to be spectacular. We’re holding our breath,” said mission flight director Rick LaBrode.

Image from NASA’s Artemis program to set up a mini space station orbiting the moon before landing on the surface in 2024.



The capsule will fire its engines to enter distant retrograde orbit (DRO), 40,000 miles beyond the moon, a distance record for a spacecraft capable of carrying humans.

“Far” refers to high altitude, while “retrograde” refers to the fact that Orion will go around the moon in the opposite direction of the moon’s orbit around the Earth.

DRO is a stable orbit because objects balance between the gravitational pull of two large masses.

After passing the moon to take advantage of its gravity, Orion begins the return journey.

Travel home

The primary purpose of the mission is to test the capsule’s heat shield, the largest ever built, measuring 16 feet (five meters) in diameter.

Upon return to Earth’s atmosphere, it will have to withstand a speed of 25,000 miles per hour and a temperature of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).

Delayed by a series of parachutes until traveling at less than 20 miles per hour, Orion will crash off the coast of San Diego in the Pacific Ocean.

Divers will attach cables to tow it to a US Navy ship in a few hours.

The crew

The capsule will carry a mannequin called “Moonikin Campos”, named after a legendary NASA engineer who saved Apollo 13, in the commander’s chair, dressed in the agency’s brand new uniform.

Campos will be equipped with sensors to register acceleration and vibration, and will also be joined by two other dummies: Helga and Zohar, which are made of materials designed to mimic bones and organs.

One will wear a radiation vest and the other will not, to test the effects of the radiation in deep space.

Temporary workspaces have been set up near the Vehicle Assembly Building ahead of the launch of the Artemis 1 moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.



What will we see?

Multiple on-board cameras make it possible to follow the entire journey from multiple angles, including from the point of view of a passenger in the capsule.

Cameras at the end of the solar panels will take selfies of the craft with the moon and Earth in the background.

CubeSats

Life will imitate art with a technology demonstration called Callisto, inspired by the talking computer of the Starship Enterprise.

It is an improved version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which will be asked from the control center to adjust the light in the capsule, or to read out flight data.

The idea is to make astronauts’ lives easier in the future.

In addition, a payload of 10 CubeSats, shoebox-sized microsatellites, will be deployed through the rocket’s upper stage.

They have many purposes: to study an asteroid, to investigate the effect of radiation on living organisms, to search for water on the moon.

These projects, carried out independently by international companies or researchers, take advantage of the rare opportunity of launching into deep space.

NASA’s New Moon Rocket Launches August 29

© 2022 AFP