An Overview of Golf Belts

Golf is one of the games that take fashion seriously. What you wear contributes to the stake of the game. A belt is an essential element of the golf outfit yet is usually under-appreciated. Besides holding your pants, it completes your ensemble. Most golfers need golf belts as part of their dress code. So, as a golfer, you need a comfortable belt that matches your dress code. A good golf belt will improve not only your look but your game as well. Ensure you always have an eye-catching, high-quality belt that completes your outfit.

How do you choose a golf belt?

Your golf belt should match the color of your golf shoes. Most golf clubs have the classic fashion rule of matching belts and shoes. If your golf shoes have more than one color, get belts that match them. Most golfers wear white shoes, so you commonly see players with white belts. White is a common color because it compliments most golf clothing better than darker colors.

Which are the common types of golf belts?

There are many types of golf belts, including:

Acu-fit perforated golf belt-Nike

Acu-fit perforated golf belt is easily adjusted and characterized by a quick-release lever. It has a luxurious style that leaves you looking like Tiger Woods.

Clubhouse stretch belt

The clubhouse stretch belt is durable, and you can make thirty-six holes in it without spoiling its style. You can still wear the belt later in an event, like dinner, because of its stylish look.

Popsicle golf belt

Popsicle golf belt comes in seven colors, including faded denim and sweet grape. It has a stretching fabric that provides maximum comfort and no belt notches. You can punch through any section, allowing ultimate flexibility.

Go-in pebble grain belt

The face of the Go-in pebble grain belt buckle opens and holds your ball marker. It has textured leather, and you can easily wear it with dress clothes.

Heather Stretch Reversible Belt – Adidas

Adidas Stretch Reversible Belt comes in three colors, so it can match different outfits. The buckle has little pomp and shows you are a serious athlete.

Jackpot braided golf belt

Puma offers a jackpot golf belt is a cheaper braided option than others on this list. It is cheaper but still a high-quality belt.

NFL groove life engraved belt

Fanatics offers groove life engraved belts for thirty-one different NFL teams. It comes in black and white color.

The players stripped belt

The players stripped belt comes in white. It has Peter Millar’s Logo and can match many outfits.

Wed beer cans belt

Wed beer cans belt gentries all beer rainbow colors. It offers seven notches, allowing maximum adjustability.

Woven golf belt

The woven golf belt is the best FootJoy’s best-selling golf belt. It is made up of a mixture of polyester and elasticized thread. The woven golf belt comes in three colors; navy, black and grey.

Braided gator belt

The braided gator belt is Italian and made with alligator tips. The sleek belt is not only an accessory but also a conversation starter.

A golf belt is an essential element for a golfer. It holds your pants in place and improves your look and game. Always have a comfortable golf belt that matches your outfit to boost your game.

Read More…