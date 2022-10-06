An Orlando theme park ride will be TORN DOWN seven months after boy, 14, plunged to his death

An Orlando theme park will destroy its infamous FreeFall ride months after the devastating death of a 14-year-old who fell from the 400-foot-tall attraction.

Icon Park in Florida announced Thursday that the ride’s operator, Orlando Slingshot, will take down the ride, which has been inactive since the March 24 death of Tire Sampson.

Sampson, who was on a football trip from St. Louis, died after he slipped out of his seat on the ride after his seat belt was not properly fastened.

“We are devastated by Tyre’s death,” Orlando Slingshot wrote in a statement. ‘We have listened to the wishes of Tire’s family and the local community and have made the decision to terminate the free fall.’

ICON Park responded to the decision to take down the ride, saying they ‘respect’ the Orlando Slingshot’s initiative to tear it down.

Sampson’s family has been advocating for the ride’s removal for months, and in June launched a lawsuit against the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord, saying they were negligent and failed to provide a safe ride.

Nekia Dodd, Sampson’s mother, celebrated the decision to take the trip down on social media.

‘Justice has finally been served!! Tire “Big Tick” Sampson we did it,’ Dodd wrote.

The tour operator said there is no firm timeline for when the demolition will take place. In addition, Orlando Slingshot announced that they are developing a scholarship in honor of Tyre.

Tire Sampson was an aspiring football player and honor roll student. His life was cut short on March 24 when he plummeted to his death from the ICON Free Fall tour in Orlando. The trip will now be taken down

A report also found that the teen’s seat sensors had to be manually changed to fit Sampson, and video of the incident appears to show the teen’s seat belt loose. Sampson was 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds. The maximum weight for the trip was 287 pounds

Video from March 24 appears to show Tyre falling out of his seat as it began to fall

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Tyre’s family, celebrated the plan to tear down the ride. Pictured: Crump outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota last summer

Sampson was 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds. He was told by other rides at the park that he was too big to ride safely, but later got approval from FreeFall operators — even though the maximum weight for the ride was 287 pounds.

Yarnell Sampson, Tyre’s father, said he let out a “happy scream” when he got the news.

“It’s an emotional day,” Yarnell shared CNN. ‘I’m crying happy right now. It is a small piece of justice for my son. But the mission does not stop. This is just part of the reason. A young man lost his life.’

Attorney Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard, who represented the Sampson family, were also relieved by the demolition news.

“While this announcement is long overdue, today’s news is a relief to Tyre Sampson’s grieving father, who has been advocating for this since the day Tyre fell to his death,” Crump and Hilliard wrote in a joint statement.

‘The Orlando Free Fall ride should never have been allowed to run in defective conditions. Theme parks, their parent companies and regulators must do better to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening to any other family.’

Sampson’s mother Nekia Dodd and father Yarnell Sampson, pictured above, celebrated the victory for tearing down the ride on which their son died

Some celebrated the decision to remove the ride, calling it justice, while others insisted charges be brought against ICON park and management.

‘Justice is being served,’ one person wrote on Facebook. ‘I cry tears of joy for justice and sadness that such neglect happened in the first place.’

“It’s probably the best decision considering most people would be scared to go on that trip after what happened,” another person added.

While another commenter said: ‘This was completely unacceptable and the theme park should be held accountable for their actions.

‘Hope the family gets a penny each as they deserve to rest in peace young man.’

Many were outraged when Tire’s death occurred and were relieved when ‘justice’ was served on Thursday

An autopsy last week revealed Tire weighed 393 pounds. He was denied the opportunity to ride all the other rides in the park because of his size

Many celebrated the victory to take the trip down on which Tire died

Apparently, Tire was worried that he was not safe on the trip as he made his way to the top with his friends. He asked them to tell his parents that he loved them

A photograph of Tire taken before the ride took off shows him sitting with his harness unbuckled and not pulled down and strapped into his seat.

Tire and the rest of the group had been told moments earlier that there were no seat belts on the ride. The only thing keeping them from falling out of their seats were plastic, pull-down harnesses, which must buckle in place between the rider’s legs.

Concerned that there was no more holding them in the seats as the ride descended, a woman asked if there was a seat belt to fasten them in. “There are no seat belts,” replied the ride attendant.

In a viral video that circulated after Tyre’s death, one operator could be heard asking another if they had ‘checked’ the seat belt.

“Yes, the light was one,” said one of the operators in the video.

‘Both of us… we checked it out. The light was on,’ said a third worker.

This is the ride last night that a 14 year old boy fell off. He was sitting on the other side of the carousel when it went up. The tour operator is shown telling the group that there are ‘no seat belts’ to hold them in, only the pull-down harnesses

A memorial to Tyr was placed under the amusement after his death

Yarnell posted several photos showing the memorial at ICON Park to remember her son who died there

According to the ride’s operating manual, attendants must also manually check the restraints when loading a guest and pull on it to make sure it’s locked.

Also, the ride will not ascend unless the riders are locked into their seats. The operating manual also suggests workers should be ‘careful’ and ensure ‘large guests fit into the seats’.

‘Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits correctly. If this is not the case — Do not let this person ride,” the manual expressly states.

Tire had been worried about the harness before the trip began, his father said earlier WOFL-TV. The teenager told his friends sitting next to him to tell his parents he loved them.

‘When the trip took off, that’s when he felt uncomfortable. He was like “this thing moves,” you know what I’m saying. And he was like, ‘what’s going on?'” Yarnell said.

The grieving father said Tire began to panic and shared a chilling premonition with his two best friends who were sitting next to him on the ride.

“That’s when he started freaking out. And he explained to his friends next to him, “I don’t know man, if I don’t make it, sure, you can tell my mom and dad that I love them,” Sampson said. “For him to say something like that, he must have felt something.”