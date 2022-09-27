An optical fiber sensor for measuring deviations in the spine

Optical technology (2022). DOI: 10.1117/1.OE.61.9.097102″ width=”800″ height=”450″/> The three-core optical fiber sensor designed by the researchers for measuring the curvature of the spine. The position of the three fiber cores creates an asymmetric geometry in the proposed sensor, allowing it to measure both the direction and magnitude of spinal curvature. Credit: optical technology (2022). DOI: 10.1117/1.OE.61.9.097102



The spine or vertebral column (or the spinal column) can be divided into four main curves. The shapes of these curves allow our body to distribute the weight well in different positions and circumstances, such as when sitting or bending over. However, certain spinal deformities can significantly alter these curvatures, leading to chronic pain or severe disabilities.

As a result, doctors need to properly measure the curvature of these spine curves to diagnose potentially harmful conditions at an early stage. The traditional way to do this is to take x-rays of the patient’s spine and calculate the curvature of each section, either manually or using image analysis software. Unfortunately, this approach has some drawbacks: it is time consuming and prone to both human and machine errors. In addition, X-rays are harmful to our bodies, so it is best to keep radiographic examinations to a minimum.

Taking this issue into account, researchers have delved into different types of systems and sensors to measure the curvature of the spine. These alternative techniques are varied, with motion capture systems such as Vicon and Kinect, inertial sensors or optical sensors. However, they have a common limitation: they cannot provide accurate quantitative measurements that are essential for doctors to diagnose spinal curvature problems.

To tackle this problem, researchers at the University of Tabriz in Iran developed a new type of sensor based on optical fibers. As explained in their paper published in optical technology, fiber optic sensors offer many advantages, including low cost, high sensitivity and small size. These sensors have already been used to monitor the curvature of structures and robotic arms. But measuring both the magnitude and direction of the spine’s curvature presents an additional challenge — a challenge the team has overcome through innovative design.

In the proposed fiber optic sensor, there are three fiber cores through which the input light passes. The working principle of the sensor is based on the concept of what is called “wavelength modulation”. Simply put, when an optical fiber is bent, the structure of the fiber core material changes, changing its density. This in turn changes the refractive index of the core and the wavelength of the output light changes depending on how much the fiber is bent. By creating calibration tables, the magnitude of the curvature of the spine can be estimated from the difference between the wavelengths of the input and output light in a single core.

But how does this sensor measure both the direction of curvature and magnitude? The answer lies in the relative position of the three fiber cores, which create an asymmetric geometry. In other words, each of the fiber cores is bent slightly differently when the sensor is placed against the patient’s spine. By comparing the wavelengths of the output light from the two outer fiber cores, it is possible to calculate the directional component of the bend.

“In general, one of the challenges in designing a sensor is the output relationship of the sensor to the value it senses. An undesirable situation would be the non-linear relationship between the measured item and the output. The best possible condition is the linear form,” said Somayeh Makouei, one of the authors of the article. “A major advantage of the proposed fiber is that it shows linear results in the output. Also, the length of the curve being measured is one of the limitations in the curvature measurement sensors, especially in optical ones. The proposed fiber has no limitations on the length of the curve to be measured.”

Compared to another three-core fiber optic sensor reported in a previous study, the new sensor offered a significantly higher sensitivity of approximately 1.22 picometers per meter in all directions of rotation. In addition, the new sensor was intrinsically more resistant to current fluctuations in the light source – a problem that severely hampers intensity modulation-based sensors.

Overall, the new fiber optic sensor could pave the way for a new method of measuring the curvature of the different parts of the spine. We can hope for further research and design improvements to lead to a convenient and reliable tool for physicians to use.

