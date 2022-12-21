An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

NEW YORK (AP) — After being arrested in 2010 for making anti-government propaganda, Iranian director Jafar Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years. Since then, he has made five critically acclaimed feature films.

His latest, ‘No Bears’, will soon be in US cinemas while Panahi is in prison.

In July, Panahi went to Tehran’s prosecutor’s office to inquire about the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulof, a filmmaker who was detained during the government’s crackdown on protests. Panahi himself was arrested and sentenced to six years in prison on a ten-year-old charge.

Panahi’s films, made in Iran without government permission, are cunning examples of artistic resistance. He plays himself in meta-self-portraits that clandestinely capture the mechanics of Iranian society with a humanity that is both playful and devastating. Panahi made “This is Not a Film” in his apartment. “Taxi” is shot almost entirely in a car, with a smiling Panahi playing the chauffeur, picking up passengers along the way.

In “No Bears”, Panahi plays a fictionalized version of himself while making a movie in a rural village along the Iran-Turkey border. It is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. The New York Times and The Associated Press named it one of the top 10 films of the year. Film critic Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times named “No Bears” the best movie of 2022.

“No Bears” comes at a time when the Iranian film community is increasingly caught up in government crackdowns. A week after “No Bears” premiered at the Venice Film Festival, while Panahi was already behind bars, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by Iran’s vice squad. Her death sparked three months of women-led protests, which are still ongoing and have shaken Iran’s theocracy to its very foundations.

More than 500 protesters have been killed in the crackdown since September 17, according to the Human Rights Activists Group in Iran. More than 18,200 people have been detained.

On Saturday, prominent Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was arrested after she posted an Instagram message expressing her solidarity with a man who was recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests. have been committed.

In the outcry that followed Alidoosti’s arrest, Farhadi – the director of “A Separation” and “A Hero” – called for Alidoosti’s release “alongside those of my other fellow filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other lesser-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt at a better life.”

“If showing such support is a crime then tens of millions of people in this country are criminals,” Farhadi wrote on Instagram.

Panahi’s absence is acutely felt on the world’s top movie stages. In Venice, where “No Bears” received a special jury award, a red carpet strike was organized at the premiere of the film. Festival director Alberto Barbera and jury president Julianne Moore were among the crowds silently protesting the imprisonment of Panahi and other filmmakers.

“No Bears” will also once again challenge a long-criticized Academy Awards policy. Entries for the Best International Film category of the Oscars are submitted only by a country’s government. Critics have said that authoritative regimes can dictate which films compete for the coveted prize.

Arthouse distributors Sideshow and Janus Films, who helped drive Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese drama “Drive My Car” to four Oscar nominations a year ago, bought “No Bears” hoping that Panahi’s merit and cause would overcome that limitation. surpass.

“Every time he does something like that, he puts himself in danger,” said Jonathan Sehring, founder of Sideshow and a veteran independent film executive. “If you have regimes that don’t even let a filmmaker make a film and yet they do, it’s inspiring.”

“We knew, of course, that it wouldn’t be Iranian subjugation,” Sehring added. “But we wanted to position Jafar as a potential best director, best screenplay, a number of different categories. And we also believe that the film can work theatrically.”

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences declined to comment on possible reforms in the international film category. Among the 15 films shortlisted for the award announced on Wednesday was the Danish entry ‘Holy Spider’, set in Iran. After the Iranian authorities refused to give permission, director Ali Abbasi shot the film, based on real serial murders, in Jordan.

“No Bears” opens in New York on December 23 and in Los Angeles on January 10 before rolling out nationally.

In it, Panahi rents an apartment from which, with an erratic internet signal, he directs a film with the help of assistants. Their handover of cameras and memory cards may shed light on how Panahi has worked under government restrictions. In ‘No Bears’ he comes under increasing pressure from the village authorities who believe he accidentally captured a compromising image.

“It’s not easy to make a movie at first, but to make it in secret is very difficult, especially in Iran, where a totalitarian government controls the country so tightly and spies everywhere,” says the Iranian film scholar and documentary filmmaker Jamsheed Akrami-Ghorveh. . “It really is a triumph. I cannot compare him to any other filmmaker.”

In one of the film’s most moving scenes, Panahi stands along the border at night. As he stares at the lights in the distance, he contemplates crossing over – a life of exile that Panahi steadfastly refused to ever adopt in real life.

Some aspects of the film are incredibly close to reality. Parts of “No Bears” were shot in Turkey, just like the movie in the movie. In Turkey, an Iranian couple (played by Mina Kavani and Bakhiyar Panjeei) try to obtain stolen passports to reach Europe.

Kavani herself has been living in exile for seven years. She starred in Sepideh Farsi’s 2014 romance ‘Red Rose’. When nudity in the film led to media harassment, Kavani chose to live in Paris. Kavani was struck by the profound irony of Panahi directing her via video chat from across the border.

“This is the genius of his art. The idea that we were both in exile but on opposite sides was magical,” says Kavani. “He was the first person to talk about what happens to exiled Iranian people outside of Iran. This is very interesting to me, that he is in exile in his own country, but he is talking about those who have left his country.”

Many of Panahi’s colleagues imagine that even in his prison cell, Panahi is probably thinking about his next film – whether he will ever make it or not. When “No Bears” played at the New York Film Festival, Kavani read a statement from Panahi.

“The history of Iranian cinema bears witness to the constant and active presence of independent directors who have struggled to push back censorship and ensure the survival of this art,” it said. forced into exile or isolated. And yet the hope to create again is a reason for being. It doesn’t matter where, when or under what circumstances an independent filmmaker is creating or thinking.”

