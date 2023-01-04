An Iranian-made drone deployed by Russia in Ukraine contained parts made by 13 US companies

An evaluation by Ukrainian intelligence found that a single Russian-launched attack drone of Iranian manufacture contained parts made by more than a dozen US companies.

The Iranian Shahed-136 drone, which was downed in an attack last fall, contained 40 components manufactured by 13 different US companies, according to a CNN report stating the assessment.

For months, Russia has been hammering Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure with waves of drone strikes designed to overwhelm air defenses and demoralize the population.

Although the company that built the drones, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation (HESA), has been under US sanctions since 2008, Iran appears to obtain the advanced electronics through intermediaries.

To look into the matter, the White House last month launched an “all hands on deck” task force involving agencies across Washington, including the Departments of Defense, State, Justice, Commerce and Treasury.

Part of a downed Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone launched by Russia has been seen near Kupiansk, Ukraine. A new report found parts manufactured by 13 US companies in a similar drone

This microcontroller with a Texas Instruments logo was found in the drone that was being investigated by Ukrainian officials, according to an intelligence report cited by CNN

It follows a separate report from the UK-based research group Conflict Armament Research, which found that 82 percent of the components in a downed Iranian drone were commercially available parts made by US companies.

The US-made components include many commonly available parts, such as microelectronics, and there is no evidence that US companies are deliberately violating sanctions laws.

Rather, Iran appears to be using shell companies and middlemen to obtain the parts on the open market, in violation of sanctions designed to cut off access to advanced electronics that could be used in warfare.

The latest Ukrainian assessment found that of the 52 components removed from a downed drone, 40 appear to be American-made.

The remaining 12 components were manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan and China, the assessment said.

According to the report, nearly two dozen parts are manufactured by Texas Instruments, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators and digital signal controllers.

A Shahed-136 drone is seen during a Russian drone strike in Kiev, Ukraine in October

Debris fragments collected as evidence by a US Navy explosive ordnance disposal team aboard the M/T Pacific Zircon from an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone

A Texas Instruments spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question from DailyMail.com, but the company told CNN, “TI does not sell products in Russia, Belarus or Iran,” Texas Instruments said in a statement.

“TI complies with applicable laws and regulations in the countries where we operate, and cooperates with law enforcement agencies as necessary and appropriate. In addition, we do not support or approve the use of our products in applications for which they were not designed,” the statement read.

After launching its invasion of Ukraine in February, Russia’s expectations of a lightning takeover of the former Soviet satellite have been frustrated, and Moscow’s stockpiles of precision munitions appeared to be dwindling last fall.

Instead, Russia turned to relatively inexpensive Iranian-made drones, including the Shahed-136, which Russia renamed the “Geran-2.”

Iran has admitted it sent drones to Russia, but said they were sent before the Russian invasion in February. Moscow has denied that its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia is planning a protracted campaign of Iranian drone strikes to “exhaust” Ukraine’s defenses.

Firefighters help a local woman evacuate a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike in Kiev in October. Officials blamed the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones

“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack with Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably counting on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our air defenses, our energy.’

Ukraine, he said, should “make every effort to ensure that the terrorists do not reach their goal, as all their others have failed.”

The discovery of Western components in the drones shows how relatively inexpensive consumer products can be retrofitted for military purposes.

Such items are often outside sanctions and export controls and are available on the open market.

Iran has already begun transferring drone blueprints and components to Russia to kick-start production there, CNN said, in what marks a dramatic escalation in the military partnership between the two exiled nations.

Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, in Kiev, Ukraine, October 17, 2022

Locals gather outside after a drone strike by Russian troops hit a house in Kiev on December 14

The new initiative to investigate how US components are used in the drones is overseen by the White House National Security Council as part of a broader “holistic approach” to dealing with Iran, a senior source told the news network. .

This includes Tehran’s crackdown on demonstrators, its nuclear program and its involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

However, it is the Iranian drones that are perhaps the most pressing problem, due to their use of US equipment. Many of the components in the drones have been made in recent years.

Conflict Armament Research said in its report that the drones they examined in November had “higher technological capabilities.” These include tactical-grade sensors and semiconductor sources outside Iran.

This, the report said, shows that Tehran “has been able to circumvent current sanctions regimes and added more capability and resilience to its weapons.”