‘An inspiration’: Queen congratulates Lionesses, saying stars’ success ‘goes beyond the trophy’

The Queen (pictured in Scotland four weeks ago) celebrated the lionesses as an ‘an inspiration to girls and women today and for generations to come’

The Queen heralded the Lionesses’ incredible win at Wembley this afternoon as a ‘major achievement’ and an ‘inspiration for girls and women’.

Her Majesty, 96, sent a message within minutes of tonight’s dramatic extra-time win against Germany.

The monarch wrote: ‘My heartfelt congratulations, and those of my family, go out to all of you on winning the European Women’s Football Championship.

‘It is a major achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The championships and your achievements in them have been rightly commended,” she said in the statement, which was signed “Elizabeth R.”

She added: “However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so earned.

“You have all set an example that will inspire girls and women today and generations to come.

“I hope you’ll be as proud of the impact you’ve had on your sport as you are today.”

The frost beamed as he shook hands with Beth Mead, who was fighting a fierce battle tonight

The Duke of Cambridge couldn’t contain his excitement as he shook hands with the players

Her grandson Prince William attended the game tonight and Princess Charlotte sent a message of support for the England women’s team.

The future king was all smiles as he shook hands with the players, hugged captain Leah Williamson and praised Chloe Kelly for scoring the decisive goal against the opposing team in extra time

It had been a tense 90 minutes of flying tackles and yellow cards that punctuated a very energetic game, watched by Prince William in the crowd.

But the introduction of Ella Toone seemed to have sorted it out after she broke to roar a shot past helpless German keeper Merle Frohms, watched by a stadium record 87,192.

Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, who scored the decisive goal against Germany in extra time, were delighted as they celebrated the dramatic victory, which for a long time seemed in doubt.

Minutes later, there was heartbreak as Magull made his way to the equalizer to destroy England fans across the country.

With only ten minutes to go, the game remained teetering on a knife with the ultimate prize at stake.

The stalemate could not be broken and went into another painful 30 minutes of extra time, which had initially come to nothing.

But Kelly had no intention of letting the game go to penalties and chose the biggest stage in the world to score her first-ever international goal.

She dominated the German goalkeeper Frohms to propel England to a 2-1 lead and make the match go without a doubt.

It is estimated that 19.5 million people have seen the match on television.