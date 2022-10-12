An insect pest acquires multiple plant genes

Silver-leaved whitefly (Bemisia tabaci). Credit: United States Department of Agriculture – Stephen Ausmus



The silver leaf whitefly is an important crop pest in the tropics and subtropics. After studying the genome, an INRAE ​​researcher and a CNRS researcher identified 49 plant genes that had been transferred into the insect’s own genome.

Such a large number of genes transferred between plants and an insect had never been detected before. These findings open the door to new research on plant-insect relationships that could lead to innovative pest management methods and reductions in pesticide use.

The war between plants and herbivorous insects goes back millions of years and has led both protagonists into an arms race. As plants deploy signaling and erect physical and chemical barriers, insects are developing clever strategies to get around those roadblocks. But the genes involved in insect adaptation sometimes have surprising origins.

Recent studies from 2020 and 2021 showed the transfer of two plant genes to the genome of the silver leaf whitefly (Bemisia tabaci), with one gene giving the whitefly the ability to neutralize plant-produced toxins as a defense mechanism. Intrigued by this finding, two scientists — one from INRAE ​​and one from CNRS — set out to find out how many plant-derived genes were found in the whitefly genome, which was fully sequenced in 2016. Their current research is published in Genome biology and evolution

49 plant-derived genes in the insect genome

By conducting a bioinformatics analysis, the researchers identified 49 plant genes in the whitefly genome that come from 24 independent horizontal gene transfer events. Most of these genes exhibit features of functionality, meaning that they are expressed in insects and have sequences with signs of evolutionary pressure, thus playing a potential role in insects.

The researchers’ results also show that most of the identified genes, such as those involved in the production of enzymes that break down plant cell walls, play a known role in relationships between plants and their parasites. This probably reflects the result of a process of natural selection of plant genes in insects, which may have allowed the whitefly to adapt to a wide range of plant species. The origin and mechanism behind these transfers is still unknown, but they all go back several million years.

This is the first time so many gene transfers between plants and insects have been identified. This study opens the door to new research on plant-pest relationships and pest control methods. Understanding the role of transferred genes for plants and insects could lead to innovative pest management methods based on plant breeding (variety selection) that could reduce the use of pesticides.

Plant gene found in insects, protects it from leaf toxins

More information:

Clément Gilbert et al, Multiple horizontal acquisitions of plant genes in the whitefly Bemisia tabaci, Genome biology and evolution (2022). Clément Gilbert et al, Multiple horizontal acquisitions of plant genes in the whitefly Bemisia tabaci,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/gbe/evac141 Walter J. Lapadula et al, Whitefly genomes contain ribotoxin-encoding genes obtained from plants, Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-72267-1 Jixing Xia et al, Whitefly hijacks a plant detoxification gene that neutralizes plant toxins, Cell (2021). DOI: 10.116/j.cell.2021.02.014

