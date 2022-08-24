An extrasolar world covered in water?

Artistic rendering of the exoplanet TOI-1452 b, a minor planet that may be completely covered by a deep ocean. Credit: Benoit Gougeon, Université de Montreal



An international team of researchers led by Charles Cadieux, a Ph.D. student at the Université de Montréal and member of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx), has announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet orbiting one of two small stars in a binary star system in the Draco constellation about 100 light-years from Earth.

The exoplanet is slightly larger in size and mass than Earth and is located at a distance from its star where the temperature would not be too high or too cold for liquid water to exist on its surface. The astronomers think it could be an “ocean planet,” a planet completely covered in a thick layer of water, similar to some of the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.

In an article published today in The Astronomical MagazineCadieux and his team describe the observations that have elucidated the nature and characteristics of this unique exoplanet.

An international team of astronomers has discovered an exoplanet that could be completely submerged in water. Credit: Benoit Gougeon, Université de Montreal

“I am extremely proud of this discovery because it demonstrates the high caliber of our researchers and instrumentation,” said René Doyon, professor at the Université de Montréal and director of iREx and of the Observatoire du Mont-Mégantic (OMM). “It is thanks to the OMM, a special instrument designed in our labs called SPIrou, and an innovative analytical method developed by our research team that we were able to detect this unique exoplanet.”

It was NASA’s TESS space telescope, which scans the entire sky for planetary systems close to our own, that put the researchers on the trail of this exoplanet. Based on the TESS signal, which showed a slight decrease in brightness every 11 days, astronomers predicted a planet about 70% larger than Earth.

Charles Cadieux is among a group of astronomers conducting follow-up observations of candidates identified by TESS to confirm their planet type and characteristics. He uses PESTO, a camera installed on the OMM telescope developed by Professor David Lafrenière of the Université de Montréal and his Ph.D. student François-René Lachapelle.

“The OMM played a critical role in confirming the nature of this signal and estimating the planet’s radius,” explains Cadieux. “This was not a routine check. We had to make sure that the signal detected by TESS was really caused by an exoplanet orbiting TOI-1452, the larger of the two stars in that binary star system.”

The host star TOI-1452 is much smaller than our Sun and is one of two stars of similar size in the binary star system. The two stars orbit each other and are separated by such a small distance — 97 astronomical units, or about two and a half times the distance between the sun and Pluto — that the TESS telescope sees them as a single point of light. But PESTO’s resolution is high enough to distinguish the two objects, and the images showed the exoplanet orbiting TOI-1452, which was confirmed by later observations by a Japanese team.

Resourcefulness at work

To determine the planet’s mass, the researchers then observed the system with SPIrou, an instrument installed on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in Hawai’i. Designed largely in Canada, SPIrou is ideal for studying low-mass stars such as TOI-1452 because it operates in the infrared spectrum, where these stars are brightest. Even then, it took more than 50 hours of observation to estimate the planet’s mass, which is believed to be nearly five times that of Earth.

Artistic representation of the surface of TOI-1452 b, which could be an “ocean planet”, that is, a planet completely covered with a thick layer of liquid water. Credit: Benoit Gougeon, Université de Montreal



Researchers Étienne Artigau and Neil Cook, also at iREx at the Université de Montréal, played a key role in analyzing the data. They developed a powerful analytical method capable of detecting the planet in the data collected with SPIrou. “The LBL method [for line-by-line] allows us to purge the data obtained with SPIrou from many parasite signals and reveal the faint signatures of planets, such as the one discovered by our team,” explains Artigau.

The team also includes Quebec researchers Farbod Jahandar and Thomas Vandal, two Ph.D. students at the University of Montreal. Jahandar analyzed the composition of the host star, which is useful for narrowing down the planet’s internal structure, while Vandal was involved in analyzing the data collected with SPIrou.

A watery world

The exoplanet TOI-1452 b is probably rocky like Earth, but its radius, mass and density suggest a very different world from ours. Earth is essentially a very dry planet; even though we sometimes call it the Blue Planet because about 70% of its surface is covered by ocean, water actually only makes up a negligible fraction of its mass – less than 1%.

Water may be much more abundant on some exoplanets. In recent years, astronomers have identified and determined the radius and mass of many exoplanets with sizes between Earth and Neptune (about 3.8 times larger than Earth). Some of these planets have a density that can only be explained if much of their mass is made up of lighter materials than those that make up the Earth’s internal structure, such as water. These hypothetical worlds are called “ocean planets.”

“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet we’ve found so far,” Cadieux said. “Its radius and mass suggest a much lower density than what you would expect from a planet essentially composed of metal and rock, such as Earth.”

Mykhaylo Plotnykov and Diana Valencia of the University of Toronto are specialists in modeling the interiors of exoplanets. Their analysis of TOI-1452 b shows that water can account for up to 30% of its mass, a proportion comparable to that of some natural satellites in our solar system, such as Jupiter’s moons Ganymede and Callisto and the moons Titan and Enceladus of Jupiter. Saturn. .

To be continued…

An exoplanet like TOI-1452b is a perfect candidate for further observation with the James Webb Space Telescope, or Webb for short. It is one of the few known temperate planets to exhibit features consistent with an ocean planet. It’s close enough to Earth that researchers can hope to study the atmosphere and test this hypothesis. And, fortunately, it’s in an area of ​​the sky that the telescope can observe all year round.

“Our observations with the Webb telescope will be essential to better understand TOI-1452 b,” said Doyon, who oversaw the conception of James Webb’s component NIRISS. “As soon as we can, we’ll book time on Webb to observe this strange and wonderful world.”

The article “TOI-1452 b: SPIRou and TESS reveal a super-Earth in temperate orbit passing through an M4 dwarf” was published on August 12, 2022 at The Astronomical Magazine. In addition to Charles Cadieux, René Doyon, Étienne Artigau, Neil Cook, Farbod Jahandar and Thomas Vandal of the Université de Montréal iREx, the research team consists of Nicolas B. Cowan (iREx, MSI, McGill, Canada); Björn Benneke, Stefan Pelletier and Antoine Darveau-Bernier (iREx, UdeM, Canada); Ryan Cloutier, former member of iREx (Harvard, USA); and co-authors from the University of Toronto, France, Brazil, the United States, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, Hungary, Germany, and Crimea.

New rare ‘hot sub-Neptune’ exoplanet discovered

More information:

Charles Cadieux et al, TOI-1452 b: SPIRou and TESS reveal a super-Earth in temperate orbit crossing an M4 dwarf, The Astronomical Magazine (2022). Charles Cadieux et al, TOI-1452 b: SPIRou and TESS reveal a super-Earth in temperate orbit crossing an M4 dwarf,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/ac7cea

Provided by the University of Montreal

