An experimental device for generating temperature gradients on a microtiter plate

Overview of temperature gradient devices. (a, b) The device holds a microtiter plate in the center of an aluminum base plate (dotted plane in b and c) with 3D printed molds. The device has a temperature sensor next to two corners of the microplate. Both ends are heat control units and are covered with heat radiating fins and fans. (c) Overview of the elements described above. Four Peltier elements are attached to the four corners of the flat aluminum beam. In the center of the device is a slightly thick aluminum plate that touches the bottom of the microtiter plate wells to conduct heat.



When it comes to biological studies of living cells, temperature is a fundamental parameter that can be challenging when testing different temperature conditions simultaneously. This is especially true when testing the effects of different temperatures on a single microtiter plate. Solving this temperature control problem could open up new possibilities in studying cellular growth.

Featured in the October issue of SLAS technology, the technical briefing “Developing a device that generates a temperature gradient in a microtiter plate for microbial culture” by Shibai, et al, demonstrates a potential solution for temperature control.

The device, derived from previously established techniques, was found to be able to maintain a temperature gradient of 38.2 to 43.1 degrees Celsius (100.8 to 109.6 Fahrenheit) across the wells of a single 96-well microtiter plate in an incubator. Shibai and team performed several types of tests using Escherichia coli to demonstrate the potential of this device, including laboratory evolution experiments and two-dimensional cell growth assays.

More information:

Atsushi Shibai et al, Development of a device that generates a temperature gradient in a microtiter plate for microbial culture, SLAS technology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.slast.2022.07.004

