An experimental device for generating temperature gradients on a microtiter plate
When it comes to biological studies of living cells, temperature is a fundamental parameter that can be challenging when testing different temperature conditions simultaneously. This is especially true when testing the effects of different temperatures on a single microtiter plate. Solving this temperature control problem could open up new possibilities in studying cellular growth.
Featured in the October issue of SLAS technology, the technical briefing “Developing a device that generates a temperature gradient in a microtiter plate for microbial culture” by Shibai, et al, demonstrates a potential solution for temperature control.
The device, derived from previously established techniques, was found to be able to maintain a temperature gradient of 38.2 to 43.1 degrees Celsius (100.8 to 109.6 Fahrenheit) across the wells of a single 96-well microtiter plate in an incubator. Shibai and team performed several types of tests using Escherichia coli to demonstrate the potential of this device, including laboratory evolution experiments and two-dimensional cell growth assays.
Heat flow controls the movement of skyrmions in an insulating magnet
Atsushi Shibai et al, Development of a device that generates a temperature gradient in a microtiter plate for microbial culture, SLAS technology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.slast.2022.07.004
Provided by SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening)
Quote: An experimental device for generating temperature gradients on a microtiter plate (2022, October 14) retrieved October 14, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-experimental-device-temperature-gradients-microtiter.html
This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.