‘An Exclamation Mark in History’: First Black Woman, Latina Takes Over Alameda County DA, Sheriff’s Offices

Heralding a groundbreaking new era, Alameda County’s top two law enforcement agencies sworn in new leaders on Tuesday in a historic moment for black and Latina women in the East Bay.

Civil rights attorney Pamela Price took office on Tuesday as the first black woman to serve as Alameda County District Attorney, hours before longtime deputy sheriff Yesenia Sanchez was sworn in as the first Latina woman to head the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon taking office, the women ushered in a new era for law enforcement in this part of the Bay Area — promising plenty of changes following a wave of support from progressive-leaning voters in 2022.

Before a standing room-only crowd, Price stressed that voters had given her a mandate to “create and build and have a better criminal justice system.” She takes over from Nancy O’Malley, a three-term district attorney who announced in May 2021 that she would not be seeking re-election, ending a 37-year tenure as district attorney.

“This moment is an exclamation point in Alameda County history,” Price told a gallery of more than 125 people shortly after being sworn in at the Rene C. Davidson courthouse. She added that “the system is not working for the people of Alameda County, and we can and must do better.”

“This is where the campaign ends and the work begins,” Price said. “We will have a prosecutor who is committed to transparency, equity and accountability to make this system work for all of our residents.”

Standing in front of hundreds of people at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, Yesenia Sanchez reiterated that promise — she vowed to reform Santa Rita prison while inviting more community input as the county’s new sheriff. The moment capped a stunning upset in the June primary, with Sanchez defeating longtime sheriff Gregory Ahern, who had never met an election opponent since taking office 16 years ago.

She was sworn in within a week of Christina Corpus, another reformist candidate across the bay in San Mateo County, who also removed an incumbent sheriff from office. Together, Sanchez and Corpus represent the first two Latina women elected to the position of sheriff in California.

“My focus is on the reforms needed to ensure that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office demonstrates fair and equitable practices in everything we do,” Sanchez said, in remarks shortly after being sworn in. “We are going to involve our community members — you will have a say in how we provide services.”

Their victories — Sanchez in the June primary, Price in the November election — came as public safety concerns rose in recent years amid a spate of murders and gun violence amid the pandemic. While homicides and shootings appear to stabilize much of the East Bay in 2022, they remain much higher than they were just three years ago, before the coronavirus pandemic reshuffled society.

Each woman’s ascent signaled a lingering appetite for criminal justice reform among East Bay voters, even after San Francisco voters made national headlines last year for recalling their own progressive prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, last year said political observers.

Price received significant support from Oakland, San Leandro and Berkeley in recovering from a loss to O’Malley in the 2018 primary. Along with Oakland, Sanchez relied on voters from Union City, Newark and parts of Fremont – areas that have traditionally been more conservative and were expected to go in Ahern’s favour.

Exactly what might change in Alameda County in the coming months and years remains unclear.

Sanchez promised numerous changes, including sweeping reforms at the troubled Santa Rita Prison — a facility that has been routinely examined over the past decade for dozens of inmate deaths and appallingly poor mental health care. Her transition team is developing a report that will outline the framework for her agency and the changes she plans to make, Sanchez said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Price campaigned for a slew of reforms in her fight against longtime Alameda County prosecutor Terry Wiley, including stopping “overcriminalization” and making better use of prison diversion and restorative justice programs for young adults. She also opposed the use of gang improvements and pledged to strengthen gun buyback programs while funneling money into housing and job programs.

Price’s 26-member transition team consists of just one current Alameda County prosecutor, Jimmie Wilson, and a slew of outsiders. Among them are Barbara Benel, a champion of death penalty reform; Rashidah Grinage, of the Oakland-based Coalition for Police Accountability; several civil rights attorneys and several local nonprofit leaders.

On Tuesday, Price asked for the patience of Alameda County residents as she hired new prosecutors and pushed through her reforms.

“We put together a great team to help mend and mend our brokenness,” Price said. “And we will walk into the office today with pride and determination for the first time.”