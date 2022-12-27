An endangered bumblebee species has been sighted in Devon for the first time in 44 years

An endangered bumblebee species has been spotted in south Devon for the first time in 44 years.

The brown-streaked Carder bee, Bombus humiliswas identified by conservationists from the South Devon Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) nature reserve.

The species was once thought to be extinct in the county, but in recent years the species has been sighted in north Devon and now at Prawle Point in the south.

The rediscovery was made through the ‘Life on the Edge’ project, which aims to restore populations of the rarest insects and plants living on the south coast of Devon.

The brown banded bee (pictured) was identified by conservationists from the South Devon Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) nature reserve

Hayley Herridge, Life on the Edge Conservation Officer says: ‘This recent discovery as part of a wider survey of rare invertebrates on the South Devon coast is our headline news of the summer!

‘We are delighted that a lost species has been rediscovered at Prawle Point for the first time since 1978.

‘Prawle Point is considered the most important site for rare invertebrates in our project area and this emphasizes how special it is.’

The Brown-banded Carder bee is a ginger-brown species, often with a darker brown band on the second abdominal segment.

It is similar to the two other ginger carders – the Common Carder and Moss Carder – but it has no black hairs on its abdomen but some around its wing base.

The pollinating species lives in open grasslands rich in wildflowers – such as shamrocks, shamrock clover, red bartsia and knapweed – in southern England and Wales.

However, the loss of this type of habitat, due to urban development and intensive agriculture, has led to population decline.

Conservationists say the rediscovery of the endangered bee underscores the need for flowery “superhighways” for wildlife.

These would connect the best remaining insect habitats across the country, allowing endangered species to move in response to environmental pressures such as climate change.

The Brown-banded Carder bee (pictured) is a ginger-brown species, often with a darker brown band on the second abdomen segment

The pollinating species lives in open grasslands rich in wildflowers, such as shamrocks, shamrock clover, red bartsia and knapweed, in southern England and Wales. Pictured: Species distribution map of the brown-streaked carder bee from 1900 to the present

Rob Skinner, Life on The Edge Project Manager at the AONB unit in South Devon said: ‘This is a fantastic and very important find.

“It shows that our Life on the Edge project is already delivering results, increasing our knowledge of these special insects. We look forward to more finds as the project develops.”

The Life on the Edge wildlife restoration project hopes to enable the restoration of more than 30 invertebrate species and 30 rare or declining plant species.

These include the Mediterranean oil beetle, moon spider, goldilocks aster and autumn squill.

It will do this by researching these species and using the results to inform agricultural practices and land management programs that help support them.

The project is currently in the development phase, but will formally run from April 2024 to 2029.

