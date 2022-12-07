‘An awesome outcome’: White shorts ditched for AFLW players to ease period stress

The change follows a groundbreaking study by Victoria Universitywhich showed that sports uniforms influence girls’ participation in sports. More than 300 Victorian girls aged 12 to 18 completed the study survey, identifying dark-colored shorts, skirts or trousers as a key to making uniforms more comfortable. Wimbledon has relaxed its all-white dress code for 2023. Credit:Getty Images Last month, the All-England club announced it would relax its stance on the all-white dress code that has been in place at Wimbledon for decades and allow tennis players to wear “colored underpants” if they chose. Tennis legend Billie Jean King has previously spoken out about concerns for female athletes.

“My generation, we were always worried because we always wore white,” King told CNN last month. “And what you wear underneath is important for your period.” The move from Wimbledon also takes effect in 2023. “We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback on how to best perform,” CEO Sally Bolton said in a statement. “We hope this rule change will help players focus purely on their performance by removing a potential source of anxiety.”

Loading Former Australian cricketer Alex Blackwell recently questioned the need for women and girls to wear white clothing, saying it was “only a matter of time before a test cricketer broadcasts a life-changing menstrual accident live for the world to see” . She said the fear of circulatory accidents prevented some girls from signing up for sports. “White pants should simply be taken out of women’s sports,” Blackwell wrote in a column for The age and the The Sydney Morning Herald. White uniforms aren’t the only barrier, with an independent study conducted for Netball Australia last year finding that tight-fitting uniforms or skirts repelled some girls.