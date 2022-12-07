An Australian Woolworths shopper saved $540 in Woolworths using Reward programmes

How the customer paid just $62 to a grocery worth a whopping $600 by using “genius” budgeting tricks at Woolworths in advance

She made much of the big savings because she deposited her rewards for Christmas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A bargain-hunting Aussie mom saved $540 on her latest Woolworths grocery store by cleverly using her Rewards vouchers.

The savvy shopper spent just $62 on a $602 haul by taking advantage of Everyday Rewards discounts, an extra Everyday Extra discount, and the savings she had pre-loaded into her card before Christmas.

The system allows customers to “save” their points to save throughout the year, the mother building a $470 store using the method.

The savvy shopper spent just $62 on a $602 haul by taking advantage of Everyday Rewards discounts, an extra Everyday Extra discount, and the savings she pre-loaded into her card for Christmas

The woman received thousands of likes and comments from other bargain hunters after she posted her hack to the popular Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia.

“My score for the day,” the delighted mother writes with her post.

She explained that she got 10 percent off the $602 store with her Everyday Extra discount, which limits the savings to a maximum of $50.

Everyday Extra is a $59 annual subscription that Woolworths Rewards customers can sign up for.

The program allows shoppers to get 10 percent off at Woolworths or Big W once a month, it also means shoppers earn three times the points.

How the mother maximized her savings at Woolworths * Join the free Everyday Rewards program where you can earn points and boosters for every store. For every 2000 points you can get $10 off a store or 1000 Qantas points. * Join the Everyday Extra program for $7 per month or $59 per year. The subscription offers the same benefits as the Everyday Rewards program and also includes a 10% discount on one store per month at Woolworths or Big W. You’ll earn three times as many points as normal, with extra benefits sent straight to your inbox. * Once a week, Woolworths releases boosters for certain items, with which you can boost your points when you buy them. To do this, you must select a boost on the item in the Rewards app. Each dollar is usually worth one point, but boosting an item can earn you up to 10 points per dollar. * Check the discounted section every time you do a shop, sometimes food items can be drastically reduced by closing time if they expire the next day. Products that are about to expire can be frozen to extend their shelf life.

“I find Reward Points Until Christmas helps a lot around Christmas time,” she said.

The mom also got eight times as many points on her purchases, saving another $20.

She explains that she often uses the ‘boost’ function in the Woolworths app to further maximize her savings.

“$62 total for a $602 store. Win!” she said.

The mother used the Woolworths Everyday Rewards and Everyday Extra programs to earn her savings. She had been saving her Christmas points for several months. She also regularly boosts her points in the Rewards app

Fellow savers were quick to congratulate the mother on her savings.

“Damn, so impressive,” one woman said.

My kind of shopping. I’m quite excited about shopping at Woolies, I think,” commented another.

Another mom said she managed to earn “$20” at Woolworths with her rebates.

She picked up a $520 store for just $50 with her Everyday Extra and Everyday Rewards rebates and earned $70 in points.

Many shoppers love the Everyday Extras program.

Everyday Extra is so good. I already got my money back,” said one mother.

‘I know? I saved $97 in three weeks and only paid $59 for the annual subscription,” another wrote.

“I did an online shop on Sunday and got almost 6000 points in a $150 shop and got $30 for my Christmas money,” a third wrote.