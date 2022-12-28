An Australian soldier fighting to ‘defend freedom’ in Ukraine against Russia dies tragically

Aussie ‘kindness’ fighting to ‘defend freedom’ in Ukraine dies tragically in war-torn nation
- Australian Sage O’Donnell, 24, died fighting in Ukraine
- It is understood that Mr. O’Donnell volunteered to assist the Ukrainian forces.
An Australian soldier who fought to defend the ‘freedom of the Ukrainian people’ has died, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Sage O’Donnell, 24, from Victoria, volunteered to fight for Ukraine abroad against invading Russian forces.
It is understood that Mr O’Donnell previously served in the Australian Army as an artillery observer and rifleman.
