An August work trip for central bankers

This article is an on-site version of our The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Sunday

Hello and welcome to the work week.

Central bankers are packing their bags for a few days in the great outdoors this week. But unlike the rest of us, their annual August getaway—to Wyoming—will not be a vacation.

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which begins Thursday, is being watched closely, and for good reason. The beast of inflation is unfettered and rampant all over the world.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell will headline the symposium — he will speak on Friday — with the public eager to hear advice on the US’s course-setting path. His comments are likely to be aggressive, given recent data on the US job market and the views of the Federal Open Market Committee. price pressure.

The Fed is not alone in taking an aggressive stance among central banks. For example, read the comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand when it: increased his rate last week by 50 basis points.

For the US markets, however, further clarification seems necessary. As my colleagues on Unhedged have noted, traders have not bought the hawkish line.

The UK’s inflation concerns will be highlighted with energy regulator Ofgem’s expected announcement of the new (ie higher) price caps for gas and electricity. Unfortunately for the British, the indicators are that the pain of the domestic energy crisis has only just begun. There was an ominous sign last week when a director of Ofgem resigned in protest at how energy price changes were “bringing too many benefits to businesses at the expense of consumers”.

Then there’s Ukraine, where this Wednesday will mark six months since Russia’s large-scale invasion, a bleak event that takes place on the same date as the country’s Independence Day — and just two days after the celebration of Russia’s national flag.

And the good news is coming this week? Well, the Edinburgh Festival is back on the streets of the Scottish capital this year and will celebrate a successful return with its traditional closing fireworks ceremony on Sunday – the same day celebrating the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech. A reminder that we can build a better future.

Thank you for your continued feedback on The Week Ahead. Drop the emails to jonathan.moules@ft.com, or click reply to this newsletter email. I’m taking a week of summer vacation, but next Sunday, The Week Ahead is back with my colleague Jennifer Creery in the writer’s chair.

Last week I wrote that the former Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, was to attend the commemoration ceremony to mark the end of World War II, and that, of course, was the current Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida. Apologies.

Economic data

Surveys dominate the data schedule this week, most notably purchasing executives’ flash index reports and a stream of business and consumer confidence measurements, indicative of relative economic strength around the world.

The US will also provide data on personal income, durable goods and home sales, while Japan will release inflation figures. On Thursday we will receive the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the European Central Bank.

businesses

There is a post-lockdown theme in financial results this week. For some, like pandemic cuties Zoom and delivery hero, it will be about returning to Earth when the world of hybrid work settles down. Zoom fatigue is one thing, plus a combination of economic slowdown and the opportunity to eat out could dampen demand for home delivery in the coming months.

Others hope things (e.g. airplanes) will take off again after two years of restrictions. We have a number of airlines reporting quarterly figures.

Qantas made headlines this month for employing their managers as baggage handlers to ease the chaos at airport terminals. And it appears that the flying kangaroo has rediscovered some rebound, forecasting a cut in net debt to about A$4 billion ($2.8 billion) by the end of the year, while underlying earnings growth of about A$500 million will be achieved in the second half.

Key economic and business reports

Here’s a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of business reports and economic data.

Monday

British retail chain in high streets John Lewis ends its 97-year price promise “never deliberately undersold”

Results: ampol H1, Zoom video communication Q2

Tuesday

Eurozone, France, Germany, Japan, UK and US: S&P Global/IHS Markit Composite (Services and Manufacturing) Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data

EU, flash consumer confidence figures

UK industry trends survey, CBI

US, home sales figures in July

Results: Macy’s Q2, TAG Immobilien H1, Wood H1

Wednesday

Brazil, monthly inflation data

South Africa, monthly consumer price indices (CPI)

Results: costain H1, delivery hero H1, Nvidia Q2

Thursday

EU, Minutes of the European Central Bank Board Meeting in July

France, business confidence data

Germany, Ifo monthly business confidence index plus Q2 GDP figures

Mexico, Q2 GDP data

UK, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders monthly vehicle production figures

US, second quarter GDP estimate plus personal income and goods trade figures

Results: Air New Zealand for your information, Coty Q4, CRH H1, Dell Technologies Q2, Dollar General Q2, Grafton H1, Norwegian Air Shuttle Q2, Qantas Airways For your information

Friday

France, August Consumer Confidence Data

Germany, GfK consumer confidence survey

Nigeria, GDP figures second quarter

UK estimate of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET)

Results: SAS Q3

World Events

Finally, here’s an overview of this week’s other events and milestones.

Monday

Italy, the European Economic Association’s annual conference begins at Bocconi University in Milan

Russia, National Flag Day — a national holiday, but offices remain open

UK former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to appear in Westminster court charged with “false representation fraud”. Ecclestone, 91, reportedly failed to declare to HM Revenue & Customs foreign assets believed to be worth more than £400 million.

UK, further strike action begins as union members unite making coffins for Co-op Funeralcare down tools

Tuesday

Ukraine, National Flag Day

UK, up to 120 Unite union members employed by Red Funnel ferry company resume row strike action over wages

UK, snake bans come into effect. South West Water will introduce one covering Cornwall and parts of Devon, the first such restrictions in 26 years, while Thames Water’s will affect 15 million customers in the south of England. A ban on households in Yorkshire begins on Thursday.

Wednesday

Angola, parliamentary elections

UK, some 1,500 Unite members who work in the waste departments of 15 Scottish councils, will join Edinburgh council’s cleaning workers in a second wave of strike action over wages

Ukraine, Independence Day and six months since the invasion of Russia began

Thursday

Algeria, French President Emmanuel Macron begins an official visit to the country

Uruguay, Independence Day Celebrations and Public Holidays

UK, GCSE results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland published

UK, strike vote closes for Aslef union train drivers working for Chiltern Railways, Northern Trains and Transpennine Express

US, beginning of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposiuman annual conference of central bankers sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

US President Joe Biden attends Democratic National Committee event in Montgomery County, Maryland

Friday

UK energy regulator Ofgem announces October price cap, which is expected to raise the cost cap for households by 65 percent to £3,244 a year

In the UK, more than 1,000 journalists from the regional newspaper publisher Reach plc are on strike for wages. Separately, more than 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union at Royal Mail are embarking on four days of strikes over a wage dispute.

Saturday

UK, Notting Hill Carnival, an annual three-day street celebration of Caribbean culture dating back to the 1960s, returns to London

UK, third anniversary of the death of British teenager Harry Dunn, who was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US government employee who worked at a US Air Force base

Sunday

UK, a fireworks concert marks the end of the annual Edinburgh International Festival

USA, anniversary of Martin Luther King’s 1963 ‘I Have A Dream’ speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC