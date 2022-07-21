An AI-assisted analysis of three-dimensional galaxy distribution in our universe

Flowchart of how the emulator developed by the research team works. Credit: Kavli IPMU, NAOJ



By applying a machine learning technique, a neural network method, to huge amounts of simulation data about the formation of cosmic structures in the universe, a team of researchers has developed a very fast and highly efficient software program that can make theoretical predictions about structure formation. By comparing model predictions with actual observational data sets, the team was able to accurately measure cosmological parameters, reports a study in Physical assessment D.

When the world’s largest galaxy survey to date, the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), created a three-dimensional map of the Universe through the observed distribution of galaxies, it became clear that galaxies had certain characteristics. Some would clump together, or disperse into filaments, and in some places there were cavities where galaxies didn’t exist at all. All these galaxies did not evolve in a uniform way, they were formed as a result of their local environment. In general, researchers agree that this non-uniform distribution of galaxies is due to the effects of gravity caused by the spread of “invisible” dark matter, the mysterious matter that no one has yet directly observed.

By examining the data in the three-dimensional map of galaxies in detail, researchers were able to uncover fundamental quantities, such as the amount of dark matter in the universe. In recent years, N-body simulations have been widely used in studies that mimic the formation of cosmic structures in the universe. These simulations mimic the initial high redshift inhomogeneities produced by a large number of N-body particles that effectively represent dark matter particles, then simulate how dark matter distribution evolves over time, by calculating gravitational pull forces between particles in an expanding universe. . However, the simulations are usually expensive, taking tens of hours on a supercomputer, even for one cosmological model.

Distribution of about 1 million galaxies observed by Sloan Digital Sky Survey (top left) and a zoomed-in image of the thin rectangular region (bottom left). This can be compared to the distribution of invisible dark matter predicted by supercomputer simulation, based on the cosmological model that our AI infers (top right). In the lower right corner, you can see the distribution of fake galaxies formed in regions of high density of dark matter. The predicted distribution of galaxies shares the characteristic patterns such as clusters, filaments and voids of galaxies seen in the actual SDSS data. Credit: Takahiro Nishimichi



A team of researchers led by former Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe (Kavli IPMU) Project Investigator Yosuke Kobayashi (currently a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Arizona), and including Kavli IPMU Professor Masahiro Takada and Kavli IPMU Visiting Scientists Takahiro Nishimichi and Hironao Miyatake combined machine learning with numerical simulation data by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s (NAOJ) supercomputer “ATERUI II” to generate theoretical calculations of the power spectrum, the most fundamental amount measured from galaxy surveys, telling researchers statistically. how galaxies are distributed in the universe.

Usually several million N-body simulations should be performed, but Kobayashi’s team was able to use machine learning to teach their program to calculate the power spectrum with the same level of accuracy as a simulation, even for a cosmological model for which the simulation had not yet been performed. . This technology is called an emulator and is already used in computer science outside of astronomy.

“By combining machine learning with numerical simulations, which are expensive, we have been able to analyze data from astronomical observations with high precision. These emulators have been used in cosmological studies before, but hardly anyone has been able to take into account the numerous other effects, which the cosmological parameter results using real galaxies survey data. Our emulator can and was able to analyze real observation data. This study has opened a new frontier for large-scale structural data analysis,” said lead author Kobayashi.

However, to apply the emulator to actual galaxy survey data, the team had to account for the uncertainty of the “galaxy bias,” an uncertainty that takes into account the fact that researchers cannot accurately predict where galaxies form in the universe because of their size. complicated physics inherent in galaxy formation.

To overcome this difficulty, the team focused on simulating the distribution of dark matter “halos,” where there is a high density of dark matter and a high probability of galaxy formation. The team managed to make a flexible model prediction for a given cosmological model, by introducing a sufficient number of “nuisance” parameters to account for the uncertainty of the galaxy bias.

A comparison of the three-dimensional galaxy map from Sloan Digital Sky Survey and the results generated by the emulator developed by Kobayashi et al. The x-axis shows the fraction of matter in the current universe, the y-axis shows the physical parameters that correspond to the lumpiness of the current universe (the larger the number, the more galaxies there are in that universe). The light blue and dark blue bands correspond to a confidence of 68% and 95%, and within this range represents the probability that there is a true value of the universe here. The orange band corresponds to the results of the SSDS. Credit: Yosuke Kobayashi



The team then compared the model’s prediction with an actual SDSS data set and successfully measured cosmological parameters with high precision. It confirms, as an independent analysis, that only about 30 percent of all energy comes from matter (primarily dark matter), and that the remaining 70 percent results from dark energy causing the accelerated expansion of the universe. They also managed to measure the lumpiness of matter in our universe, while the conventional method used to analyze the 3D maps of galaxies could not determine these two parameters at the same time.

The accuracy of their parameter measurement exceeds that obtained by the previous analyzes of galaxy surveys. These results demonstrate the effectiveness of the emulator developed in this study. The next step for the research team will be to continue studying the mass of dark matter and the nature of dark energy by applying their emulator to galaxy maps that will be captured by the Prime Focus Spectrograph, under development, led by the Kavli IPMU, to be mounted on NAOJ’s Subaru Telescope.

