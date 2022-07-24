‘An absolute shocker’: Greg Alexander SLAMS Ashley Klein for late penalty that robs Tigers

Rugby league great Greg Alexander has criticized referee Ashley Klein for being ‘an absolute shock’ after North Queensland were awarded a controversial penalty late in the game against the Tigers to seal a 27-26 win.

Trailing by one point after Starford To’a’s attempt with 90 seconds to go, the Cowboys got an unexpected lifeline when Kyle Feldt was knocked out by Wests Tigers’ Asu Kepaoa trying to get the ball from the restart.

The Bunker ruled that Kepaoa accompanied Feldt and awarded the home side a penalty, with Valentine Holmes making no mistake from 30 yards to send the Cowboys to outright second on the NRL ladder.

Referee Chris Butler awarded a controversial late penalty to the Cowboys after the Bunker intervened and ruled Asu Kepaoa had knocked out Kyle Feldt

Commenting on the game in his role as a Fox League analyst, Alexander was incredulous at the decision to award the Cowboys a penalty and ripped Klein, who was the official in the Bunker.

‘Oh my God […] are you serious?’ he said. He’s had a shocker in the box today, Ashley Klein, an absolute shocker. Did he say Kepaoa went sideways? That’s waste.

‘He [Kepaoa] runs to the ball and that’s why he went sideways. That’s a huge call from the Bunker. He made some strange ones this afternoon on both sides.

‘Did the referee stop the game? Kepaoa runs for the ball, he has no eyes for Kyle Feldt. I don’t think you can fine. I want to hear them talk to get out of here.’

Rugby league great Greg Alexander (left) was outraged by the decision and reprimanded referee Ashley Klein (right), who was Sunday’s Bunker official

Adam Doueihi’s missed conversions came back to chase the Tigers, who dominated Sunday’s game with the in-form Cowboys far from their best.

A field goal from Holmes with 10 minutes to go seemed to put the result beyond doubt, after he and compatriot Jeremiah Nanai made some attempts in the second half, with the latter completing his brace.

But Brent Naden and To’a’s four-pointers looked set to give the Tigers their first win since round 11, and a memorable win for skipper James Tamou in his 300th NRL game, before the drama at the final siren.

Valentine Holmes made no mistake and kicked the Cowboys to a 27-26 . win

The win moved North Queensland to second on the NRL ladder behind Penrith

Jeremiah Nanai scored a double for the Cowboys, who improved their record to 13-5

The Cowboys had looked good when Tom Dearden scored in the second minute of his 50th NRL game, after a colossal run-up through the middle of Jason Taumalolo.

But five errors in the first 20 minutes gave the Tigers the momentum and they took advantage of three tries en route to a ten-point lead at halftime, the first to Naden on the left after a great pass from Luke Brooks.

Reece Robson knocked on the door in the 19th minute and Fa’amanu Brown stormed over from dummy-half to take the Tigers’ second place, before Brooks played provider again in the 35th minute, with a beautiful cut-out pass to Kepaoa, which ended acrobatic in the corner.

The Tigers looked poised to win their first game since Round 11 but were brutally denied

Wests seemed to have done enough to take a famous win with two late tries

The Cowboys only had 36 percent territory in the first half and only a 53 percent completion rate.

By contrast, the Tigers completed 83 percent of their 24 sets in the first half and barely had 60 percent possession of the ball.

Holmes’ perfect night out of the shoe shattered the visitors’ hopes as his Cowboys survived an almighty fear of their home fans.