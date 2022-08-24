Amy Walsh is ENGAGED! Toby-Alexander Smith proposes in Ibiza 8 months after birth of their daughter

<!–

Amy Walsh is engaged.

The Emmerdale actress, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday night, where she announced the good news with a slew of photos, thanking “the stars for tuning in” after Toby-Alexander Smith, 31, proposed on an Ibiza beach.

The couple – who have been in a relationship for three years – welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonnie Mae, in December.

Toby-Alexander was the first to make the announcement by posting a photo of herself and Amy on the beach showing off her new bling, writing, “So this happened…”

Amy shared three photos on her main grid, with the caption: “Before. During. After.’ in which they dine at the luxurious beach restaurant Aiyanna Ibiza.

In the first selfie, the couple was relaxing in the sun, and in the last photo, the sun was down and an engagement ring was on Amy’s wedding finger.

The soap star also took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded two snaps of herself sitting at the water’s edge, overwhelmed with happiness.

Before! The couple looked blissfully happy in the photo taken during the day before the romantic proposal on the beach

The setup: The duo dined at luxury beach restaurant Aiyanna Ibiza

In the first, Amy can be seen looking up to the sky, captioned, “Thanks the stars for aligning,” while alongside the other smiley shot, she wrote, “Face says it all.”

Amy and Toby have been in a relationship since 2019 after they chanced upon each other on the Strictly Come Dancing crowd and moved in together in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The pair would certainly praise Strictly for bringing them together by sharing a screenshot of themselves in the audience three years ago.

Toby-Alexander wrote: ‘Thank you! Where it all started, strictly amyvwalsh,’ and Amy added, ‘Couldn’t write it!’

Grateful: The pair would praise Strictly for bringing them together in 2019, sharing a screenshot of themselves sitting in the audience together three years ago

Amy was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries when she was 20, previously admitting she was afraid she wouldn’t be able to become pregnant.

But luckily, she got pregnant and became a mother for the first time when she gave birth to baby girl Bonnie Mae in December 2021.

Amy is the sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh and is best known for playing Tracy Metcalfe in the Dales.

The actress divorced former fiancé Bradley Jaden in 2018 after a year-long engagement, following a proposal in Phuket, Thailand.

Actor Toby left EastEnders earlier this year. He was known for his role as the terrifying Gray Atkins who murdered his wife Chantelle after months of abuse.