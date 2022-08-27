Amy Sheppard signs up for body positivity documentary

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has been a long-time campaigner for body positivity by sharing unfiltered photos on Instagram.

And now singer Amy Sheppard has joined forces with Taryn Brumfitt of Body Image Movement for her latest film, Embrace: Kids.

Sheppard, 31, said it was “very important” to join the campaign because she grew up that you have to look a certain way to be dignified.

Singer Amy Sheppard has joined forces with Taryn Brumfitt of Body Image Movement for her latest film Embrace: Kid

Speaking with the Herald Sunshe added: “It has taken me a long time to work it out and really feel my worth in who I am as a person rather than just how I look and putting my capabilities at the center rather than my aesthetics.”

Sheppard will speak about her “light bulb moment,” which was the decision to post an unfiltered bikini photo to Instagram.

She initially edited it, including slimming herself and adding a filter, but thought “she looked like a barbie doll,” so she posted the original.

Sheppard, 31, said it was “very important” to be in the campaign because she grew up that you have to look a certain way to be dignified

“I was shocked, because it quickly became my most liked photo,” she recalls.

“I got DMs from women and people from all over the world saying, ‘Thank you. This is the content we need to see. I longed to see a body that looks like mine’.”

“We should teach the younger generation that they have more to offer this world than just looks. At the end of the day, looks don’t mean anything.’

Excited: Australian singer Amy Sheppard hit back at trolls again after being told her cellulite ‘isn’t normal’ and ‘shouldn’t be normalized’

More than seven in 10 children in Australia say a “specific aspect” of their appearance is their “main concern,” according to the Herald Sun.

Campaign founder Taryn Brumfitt said her film Embrace: Kids was the “next step” in the Embrace journey after she released a documentary called “Embrace” in 2016.

The film was viewed around the world, with the main feedback being ‘I wish I had seen this when I was younger’.

“There is no child born who hates their body, it is a learned behavior, I want to undo what has been done,” Brumfitt added.

Amy (left) married her long-term boyfriend Lachlan Stuart (right) in a romantic beach ceremony in Queensland last year

Amy has been outspoken about body positivity and recently hit back at trolls after being told her cellulite is “not normal” and “shouldn’t be normalized.”

She shared several examples of abusive comments she received on TikTok in addition to the sound bite: “Am I going to cry? Am I about to cry? No… okay.’

Amy, who performs in the pop-rock group Sheppard, shared an important message about self-esteem in the caption.

“There will always be people trying to drag you down, but if you do the work and really understand your worth and worth in this world, nothing can ever break you,” she wrote.