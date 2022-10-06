Amy Schumer teases the fifth season of her hit sketch series after a SIX-year hiatus

Amy Schumer proved she’s a woman of many hats in the official trailer for the fifth season of her hit series Inside Amy Schumer, which returns on October 20.

In addition to teasing some over-the-top sketches and raunchy humor, the 41-year-old comedian appeared in a variety of looks that showed her dressed as an astronaut, sleuth, contractor and more.

“I just want to make people laugh and I’m proud of this new season,” she said People. “Episodes we made almost 10 years ago still resonate, which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again.”

She previously joked that fans don’t want to miss “the show that will eventually cancel me forever.”

The preview also gave viewers a taste of some special guests who would make cameos, including Olivia Munn, Cazzie David, Bridget Everett and Michael Ian Black.

The return of Inside Amy Schumer was announced over a year ago in February 2021.

The series debuted on Comedy Central in 2013, following her previous stand-up success and her 2012 special Mostly Sex Stuff, which highlighted her prototypical early material, which focused on sex-themed jokes and more offensive material that she’s mostly seen in recent years. thrown overboard. .

Amy returns with five Inside Amy Schumer specials, instead of a traditional season.

Prior to the show’s hiatus, it was reported that she was under contract for an additional season, so it’s unclear if she’s just fulfilling an obligation, or if she was interested in continuing with the show.

After taking some time off following the birth of her son Gene, three – who she shares with husband Chris Fischer, 43 – Amy recently returned with her Hulu drama series Life & Beth, which stars Michael Cera as a fictional booth. -in for her husband.

The show currently has an impressive 91 percent fresh rating from critics polled by Rotten Tomatoes.

Prior to the return of her sketch comedy series, she teased a few funny outfits that also appeared in the official trailer, including a Christmas tree.

Motherhood: She tied the knot with Chris Fischer in 2018, a year before she gave birth to her son, Gene, in May 2019.