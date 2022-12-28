Amy Schumer shows off killer curves during a getaway to St Barts with husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is living her best life while vacationing at the Eden Rock Hotel on the Caribbean island of St Barts.

And on Tuesday, the comedian, 41, showed off her incredible curves while frolicking in the ocean with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, 42.

The Trainwreck star modeled a flattering blue and white floral print one-piece with long sleeves.

Getaway: Amy Schumer is living her best life while vacationing at the Eden Rock hotel on the Caribbean island of St Barts

The elegant suit had a black trim and a modern high-leg cut.

Amy showed off her flawless complexion in the afternoon, which included a lovely rosy blush.

He kept his eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of large black sunglasses.

The comedian wore her dirty blonde hair in a messy bun.

Curvy: And on Tuesday, the comedian, 41, showed off her killer curves while frolicking in the ocean with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, 42.

Flower power: The Trainwreck star modeled a flattering blue and white floral print one-piece with long sleeves.

Amy enjoyed hanging out in the water with her husband.

Chris sported a knit hat over her cropped brown hair.

He wore a blue jean button down shirt and gray shorts.

Elegant cut: The elegant suit had a black cut and a modern high-leg cut.

Natural: Amy showed off her flawless complexion in the afternoon, which included a lovely rosy blush. The comedian wore her dirty blonde hair in a messy bun.

Cooling off: Amy enjoyed hanging out in the water

Shady Lady: She kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of large black shadows.

Her legs looked muscular as she waded alongside her wife in ankle-deep water.

The happy couple touched down at the favorite celebrity destination earlier this week after the Christmas holidays.

Later that day, Amy changed into a black suit and boarded a boat with her husband.

She was completely submerged in the water when she appeared with her blonde hair drenched.

Beachwear: Chris rocked a knitted hat over his cropped brown hair

Loud: Amy and Chris got married in 2018

Amy climbed a small boat ladder before taking a breather in a white chaise lounge.

Amy and Chris got married in 2018. Schumer was first linked to the chef in November 2017.

A few months later, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

Days later, they tied the knot with a surprise wedding ceremony in Malibu in February 2018.

Later that day, Amy changed into a black suit and boarded a boat with her husband.

She was completely submerged in the water when she appeared with her blond hair drenched.

A year later, they welcomed three-year-old son Gene David in 2019.

Nearly a year ago, the New York City native underwent a liposuction procedure and revealed that she felt guilty about doing it.

At the time, he said, “It’s a privilege” that most people can’t afford.

In March, she told the host of the Making Space with Hod Kotb podcast that she wanted to be transparent about the procedure and that she couldn’t lie to fans about her weight loss.

She revealed that she underwent liposuction in January and is down to 170 pounds.

Chilling out: Amy climbed a small boat ladder before taking a breather on a white lounger

“I felt bad because it’s like a privilege,” he said. ‘And I was like, ‘Well, you know, people with money drive good cars too’… So my ‘good car’ is I had, you know… a liter of fat sucked out of my belly.’ .

‘I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself. I just can’t do it. I can’t say, “Yeah, crunch. And I just had smoked salmon,” you know? So it had to be real,” he said.

“I just wanted to be honest about it, instead of someone [saying]”God, it looks like she’s lost some weight.”

“And by the way, I look basically the same,” she added. I really could never have told anyone! And there would not have been a headline like “Schumer lost weight!”.