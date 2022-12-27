Amy Schumer shows off her physique during the getaway to St Barts with her husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer spent the day in the ocean with her husband Chris Fischer during their vacation getaway in St Barts on Monday.

The 41-year-old comedian donned a blue long-sleeved top and black swim shorts as she enjoyed water sports with her husband.

The day before, the Trainwreck actress showed off her physique in a black one-piece swimsuit after revealing her weight loss via liposuction earlier this year.

Vacation time: Amy Schumer, 41, spent the day in the ocean with husband Chris Fischer during their vacation getaway in St. Barts on Monday.

Matching in blue: Her husband, 42, a chef and farmer from Martha’s Vineyard, donned a bathing suit that almost matched the exact shade of blue of his wife’s outfit

The Life & Beth actress donned a bright blue short-sleeved shirt and black shorts as she hit the beach at the celebrity vacation destination.

The movie icon wore her strawberry blonde locks up in a bun to keep her hair out of her face.

The mother-of-one also sported a black cap which she took off before getting into the water.

A well-deserved break on the shore: Amy has been hard at work all year promoting Inside Amy Schumer

Blushing: She went for a makeup-free look, but still looked tanned and flushed as she looked at her husband

Refreshingly self-aware: At the time, she said, “It’s a privilege” most people can’t afford after revealing that she had liposuction in January and dropped to 170 pounds

She opted for a no-makeup look, but she still looked tanned and flushed as she looked at her husband.

Her husband, 42, a Martha’s Vineyard chef and farmer, donned a bathing suit that nearly matched the exact shade of blue of his wife’s outfit.

He was wearing a simple light gray T-shirt and a white baseball cap.

The couple, who married in 2018, walked barefoot and smiled as they jumped from a boat, swam and sunbathed.

Five years ago: Schumer was first linked to the chef in November 2017

Official confirmation of appointments: a few months later, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram

Schumer was first linked to the chef in November 2017.

A few months later, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

Days later, they tied the knot with a surprise wedding ceremony in Malibu in February 2018.

A year later, they welcomed three-year-old son Gene David in 2019.

Nearly a year ago, the New York City native underwent a liposuction procedure and revealed that she felt guilty about doing it.

They got married: Days later, they tied the knot with a surprise wedding ceremony in Malibu in February 2018

Almost a year ago: The New York City native underwent a liposuction procedure and revealed she felt guilty about doing it

At the time, he said, “It’s a privilege” that most people can’t afford.

In March, he told the host of the Making space with Hod Kotb podcast that she wanted to be transparent about the procedure and that she couldn’t lie to fans about her weight loss.

She revealed that she underwent liposuction in January and is down to 170 pounds.

“I felt bad because it’s like a privilege,” he said. ‘And I was like, ‘Well, you know, people with money drive good cars too’… So my ‘good car’ is I had, you know… a liter of fat sucked out of my belly.’ .

‘I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself. I just can’t do it. I can’t say, “Yeah, crunch. And I just had smoked salmon,” you know? So it had to be real,” he said.

“I just wanted to be honest about it, instead of someone [saying]”God, it looks like she’s lost some weight.”

“And by the way, I look basically the same,” she added. I really could never have told anyone! And there would not have been a headline like “Schumer lost weight!”.