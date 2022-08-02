Amy Schumer partially flashes her breast catching the eye of Orlando Bloom

Amy Schumer got people talking after she posted a bare nipples photo on her Instagram account on Monday.

The comedienne, 41, flashed a hint of her bare boobs as she posed with a friend in a now-deleted Instagram photo captioned “Just got engaged.”

Fans took to the comments section to joke about the exposed cleavage, including Orlando Bloom.

‘Free the Nipple’: Amy Schumer put on a standout display after she posted a nipple-exposed photo to her Instagram account on Monday

“Free the nipple,” he commented, along with a laughing crying emoji. Hundreds of people ‘liked’ the comment.

The post, which has since been deleted, also received comments from Chelsea Handler and a host of others who joked about the nipple flash.

“Congratulations,” Chelsea joked.

“Thank you for keeping us posted,” commented one witty Instagram user.

“Nipsey Russell,” another commented.

His eye fell! “Free the nipple,” Bloom noted, along with a laughing crying emoji; Bloom photographed L in September 2021 and Schumer R in June 2022

‘Thanks for keeping us posted’: Fans joked about the exposed nipple in the snap’s comment section

One fan brought up Instagram’s infamous nudity policy, which restricts the display of female nipples in the app. “I wonder how long this will last before the ig police notice,” she commented.

Amy is currently touring the US as part of her Wh*re Tour and posted photos from her latest performance on Monday, which took place in a rather unique location.

“Sometimes you perform in a barn,” she wrote from the rustic setting to a shot of her fan jokes.

‘Sometimes you perform in a barn’: Amy is currently touring the US as part of her Wh*re Tour and posted photos of her latest performance on Monday, which took place in a rather unique location

Stand-up: Schumer made jokes from a barn

Amy has shows in New Jersey, Canada, Seattle, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and more this month.

She also comes from the success of her acclaimed Hulu dramedy Life & Beth, which sees Michael Cera as a romantic interest inspired by her husband Chris Fischer.

Amy and Chris have been married since 2018. They share three-year-old son Gene.

Last year, Amy spoke on Instagram about her chef husband, noting, “I always feel loved and supported. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams.”