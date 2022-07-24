Amy Schumer looks radiant in a blue floral dress as she arrives in East Hampton for her comedy show

Amy Schumer was back at work on Saturday as she prepared for a new comedy show in East Hampton, New York.

The 41-year-old actress and comedian looked stunning when she arrived at the venue, The Club House, in a flattering blue floral-print dress.

The multi-talented star has had plenty on her plate lately after starring in a recent Hulu series, working on an Inside Amy Schumer revival, and guest-starring on Only Murders In The Building.

Amy’s blue dress was decorated with pink, yellow and blue petals and had a plunging neckline with buttons down her front.

The look featured a modest slit in the front and emphasized her cropped legs, which culminated in relaxed lace-free black sneakers.

She wore her long blond hair down and fell over her back, which framed her modestly made-up face.

Amy showed a winning smile as she strolled through the parking lot, stopping to wave to some of her fans.

Seemingly missing from the show was Amy’s husband Chris Fischer.

The spouses, who married in 2018, share their three-year-old son Gene.

Last year, Amy spoke on Instagram about her chef husband, noting, “I always feel loved and supported. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams.”

Amy is just coming out of the success of her acclaimed Hulu dramedy Life & Beth, which portrays Michael Cera as a romantic interest inspired by her husband.

The comedian, who made a splash with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall when she co-hosted the Academy Awards earlier this year, is working hard on another series, the return of her long-dormant Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer.

The return of the series was announced in February 2021, although filming does not appear to have started until April of this year.

The show debuted on Comedy Central in 2013, following her previous stand-up success and her 2012 special Mostly Sex Stuff, which highlighted her prototypical early material, which focused on sex-themed jokes and more offensive material she’s mostly seen in recent years. thrown overboard.

Amy returns with five Inside Amy Schumer specials, instead of a traditional season.

Prior to the show’s hiatus, it was reported that she was under contract for an additional season, so it’s unclear if she’s just fulfilling an obligation, or if she’s interested in continuing with the show.