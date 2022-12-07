Amy Robach tells DailyMail.com it’s ‘over’ after affair with TJ Holmes was exposed

Eight days after news of her affair with GMA co-host TJ Holmes broke, Amy Robach told DailyMail.com: “It’s over now.”

Robach made her comment while walking her golden doodle, Brody, in Manhattan, just three days after she and her lover Holmes, 45, were suspended from the show they once starred in, “indefinitely.”

Dressed casually in a jean jacket, white shirt and high-waisted khakis, she spoke through clenched teeth and it was not clear if Robach, 49, was expressing her frustration over the ongoing furore or was referring to their relationship. it caused everything in the first place.

ABC bosses have yet to make a final decision on the couple’s future, but neither Holmes nor Robach have been on screen since Monday and a source told DailyMail.com there are no plans for them to return to their seats. in GMA3 this week.

Earlier, CNN’s Don Lemon expressed his support for the couple, saying viewers shouldn’t judge them until all the facts are out.

He said he hoped to see them reinstated and hoped to “give them a hug” if he saw them.

Eight days after news of her affair with GMA co-host TJ Holmes broke, Amy Robach told DailyMail.com: “It’s over now.”

Dressed casually in a jean jacket, white shirt and high-waisted khakis, she spoke through clenched teeth and it was unclear if Robach, 49, was expressing her frustration over the ongoing furore or was referring to the relationship. that caused it all in the first place.

Executives at the Disney-owned network are working to find a solution after it was revealed that Holmes’ affair with Robach, which left his 12-year marriage to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, 44, in tatters. It wasn’t his first indiscretion.

In fact, he had a three-year affair with one of the show’s producers between 2016 and 2019, a woman who happened to be one of Robach’s best friends.

A source tells DailyMail.com: ”There is a lot of confusion internally. ABC News executive Kim [Godwin] He’s taken them off the air while they’re dealing with this.

ABC News President Kim Godwin made the announcement during an internal call Monday morning, calling the romance a distraction.

“I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I’ve really taken the last few days to think and work on what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said, according to TMZ.

‘This is something I’m not going to talk about, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there’s more to say. I’m asking that we stop whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate on gossip, speculation and rumors. We have to stay focused on work.

‘If you think there’s something management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager you trust. If you think there’s something we need to know.

ABC bosses have yet to make a final decision on the couple’s future, but neither Holmes nor Robach have been on screen since Monday and a source told DailyMail.com there are no plans for them to return to their seats. in GMA3 this week.

Holmes and Robach had been keeping quiet since DailyMail.com revealed that the two had been secretly dating despite being married.

The co-stars seemed to be taking the scandal in their stride, as they continued to present the news last week without responding to the DailyMail.com report, which included photos of the couple on a romantic getaway, holding hands in the back of a car. and share a laugh in a bar.

But last Friday, the couple finally acknowledged the drama surrounding their clandestine affair by awkwardly laughing at the scandal as they opened the show.

Holmes and Robach had been keeping quiet since DailyMail.com revealed that the two had been secretly dating despite being married.

It is not known when or how Holmes’s wife and Robach’s husband, former Melrose Place actor Shue, 55, found out about the affair, but the two couples separated in August this year, according to sources.

Holmes, 45, welcomed viewers to Friday’s midday show with a wry comment alluding to the controversy, joking that it’s been a “great week” for the newscaster.

‘You know, it’s a shame it’s Friday. It’s been a great week,’ she said sarcastically, eliciting giggles from Robach, who responded with, ‘Is it?’

“I just want this one to go on and on and on,” he replied. ‘Just enjoy it. Accept it all.

Robach replied: ‘Speak for yourself. I’m excited for the weekend. And I’m sure everyone else is too.

Robach can be seen turning a corner while walking his dog in New York City on Wednesday.

Robach walking down the street in New York City on Wednesday. Still suspended from Good Morning America

Robach could be seen getting into a car that drove her away.

In another subtle joke later in the show, both Robach and Holmes burst into laughter again during a health and wellness segment on stress relief with co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

When Ashton listed the benefits of art therapy, one of which is helping to reduce stress, Robach responded with a chuckle: “We should get an art desk.”

Holmes, laughing, chimed in and said, “We’re taking art classes this weekend, Dr. Ashton.”

Earlier on Friday, following the show’s taping, Robach was seen moving out of the New York City home she once shared with her now-estranged husband Andrew Shue, where she broke her silence on the controversy for the first time.

Robach appeared in good spirits despite the scandal, smiling and waving for the cameras before politely answering questions from DailyMail.com.

Asked if he had anything to say, Robach replied: ‘It’s been great. I have received a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything and I’m happy to go to work,’ before getting into a black service car.

Sources say staff have also been left furious and shocked at the way the newsroom has been disrupted by the matter.