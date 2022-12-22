Amy Robach is seen stopping by her marital home while movers clear out the last of her belongings

Amy Robach wrapped up for a chilly day in Manhattan as she sat drinking coffee with a friend.

DailyMail.com on Wednesday saw the suspended Good Morning America host stop by the apartment she shared with husband Andrew Shue as movers cleaned up her last belongings.

She wore black leggings, sneakers, a thick coat with a black scarf and hat as she walked beside her friend with coffee in hand.

Her lover and co-anchor TJ Holmes was nowhere to be seen as ABC executives continued to review their relationship which sent shockwaves through the network.

Robach and Holmes put on a united front last week as they stepped out together for the first time since being suspended from GMA3 over their secret affair.

The pair were pictured wrapped up and loved-up on a cold day in Manhattan.

And even though their careers are on the line, they seemed determined to keep up appearances.

The pair didn’t budge an inch from detractors and showed no signs of taking their foot off the gas when it comes to the affair that has plunged them into a maelstrom of scandal and uncertainty.

This came after sources told DailyMail.com it was doubtful that Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, would be at risk of being seen together while an internal review of their behavior is pending.

So far, Robach and Holmes had only been seen in public separately since they were suspended from GMA3 a week after their affair came to light.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton continues her GMA3 hosting duties, while other hosts, DeMarco Morgan, Rhiannon Ally, Stephanie Ramos, and Gio Benitez, have stepped in to cover for Robach and Holmes.

The two lovers went to lunch in Manhattan’s financial district before returning to Holmes’ nearby apartment, walking arm in arm, undaunted by the prospect of being seen.

Sources told DailyMail.com that while the two have accepted the fate of their marriage, they “don’t want to jeopardize their future with the network any more than they already have.”

Both Holmes and Robach have been married to their respective spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, since 2010. Both couples reportedly split in August this year after learning of the co-hosts’ romance.

At first, Robach and Holmes seemed determined to challenge it – with TJ sparking disbelief when he showed up next to Robach and made light of the scandal after their relationship went public.

Speaking on Friday, December 2, he joked that it had been “a great week” and wished it would “keep going.”

Their next move was to claim they were “openly dating” and talk about “growing their relationship.”

When Holmes was first approached for comment by DailyMail.com, his knee-jerk response was a career-saving attempt to “grimly deny” that the relationship even existed.

ABC News president Kim Godwin began issuing a memo to all staff last week in an apparent effort to quell office speculation and gossip about what she euphemistically called the “ongoing case involving GMA 3 anchors TJ Holmes.” and Amy Robach are involved’.

The pair spent a weekend at a cozy cottage in the Shawangunk Mountain region, checking out of their rental home on Sunday, Nov. 13. Holmes was seen giving his lover a playful squeeze from behind as she packed up the car.

The couple was caught by DailyMail.com in a rare PDA moment holding hands in the back of an Uber as they made their way to Robach’s apartment

She wrote, “I understand that the continued coverage can distract attention from the incredibly important work our team here at ABC News does.”

She informed staff, “Amy and TJ will remain off the air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for now.”

And while Godwin seems to be making an effort to project a “business as usual” image, insiders say Holmes and Robach are both eagerly invested in saving their own careers.

Both were seen as rising stars in the ABC firmament.

Holmes joined the network in September 2014 and became a permanent anchor on World New Now within three months, as well as a correspondent for GMA.

Robach joined the network two years prior, joining GMA as a correspondent before becoming the show’s news anchor in 2014.