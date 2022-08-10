Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza have a Parks And Recreation reunion at Emily The Criminal screening

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza relived the good old days of starring together in their hit comedy series Parks And Recreation when they reunited on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Saturday Night Live alumna supported her 38-year-old former costar at a screening of Aubrey’s upcoming crime drama Emily The Criminal, which will be released August 12.

She stars in the film – which she also produced – as the title character, who participates in a credit card scam in the hopes of getting out of the massive debts that weigh her down.

Reunited: Aubrey Plaza, 38, reunites with her longtime boyfriend and Parks And Recreation colleague Amy Poehler, 50, at a screening of her new crime drama Emily The Criminal in New York City on Tuesday

Featuring a healthy dose of social commentary and black comedy, Emily The Criminal was critically acclaimed after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Amy supported her boyfriend and kept the spotlight off herself by wearing a muted all-black ensemble.

Her dark blouse was tied off, revealing a hint of her midriff, and she complemented it with loose-fitting black trousers with a drawstring around her waist.

The comedy star wore low-key black sandals and let her blonde hair frame her face in delicate waves.

Aubrey was a vision in her short white dress, showing her long, tight legs. The Ingrid Goes West star’s sleeveless outfit featured a green design across her chest.

She increased her height of six feet with a set of black platform shoes with clear straps.

The actress shaped her voluminous, shoulder-length raven locks into thick waves, which framed her infectious smile.

Aubrey’s costar Theo Rossi looked effortlessly cool in a gray-blue polo shirt and matching pants.

He spiced up the look with striking gray suede boots.

John Patton Ford, the film’s director, looked calm in a black T-shirt and gray pants with white sneakers.

Many of the positive reviews of Emily The Criminal highlighted his stylish directing on the film, his feature film debut.

Emily The Criminal will hit theaters in limited edition August 12.