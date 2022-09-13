Amy Poehler, 50, proves that age is just a number as she looks sensational in a black keyhole gown

<!–

Amy Poehler doesn’t seem to age.

The 50-year-old comedian, director and writer made her grand entrance Monday night at the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Poehler stepped out on the red carpet in an elegant black sequined dress, a halter top and gold bracelets on each wrist.

The star glowed as she walked the red carpet, showing a little plunging neckline, carrying her matching blue handbag.

Her piercing blue eyes sparkled as she completed her look with mascara and neutral-toned makeup.

While the beloved comedian certainly looked incredible, by the time the Emmys aired live, Poehler had already lost in all of her nominated categories.

Poehler was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program for Lucy and Desi, losing to Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back.

Lucy and Desi also lost Outstanding Documentary or Non-fiction Special to George Ccarlin’s American Dream, also falling short in the Picture and Sound Editing categories.

Elegant Presenter: Seen on stage with Meyers and Jennifer Coolidge right behind them

Here you go: Amy presented the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary to Sheryl Lee Ralph

But Lucy and Desi won in the Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Music Composition categories.

To date, Poehler has 24 Emmy nominations and one win in 2016 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for co-hosting Saturday Night Live with friend Tina Fey.

Disney and Pixar announced Friday at the D23 Expo that a sequel to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out is coming soon, with Poehler returning as Joy and Kelsey Mann. Poehler tells PEOPLE that the new film tackles main character Riley’s awkward, sometimes frustrating teenage era as she goes through puberty.

“At the very end of the original, Joy has that amazing moment where she thinks, ‘Finally, everything is as it should be,’ she said.

“Then we see that big puberty button: ‘Should we press this?’ We’ll push it in the second film,” Poehler said. “In a sense, Inside out has prepared a sequel and that’s where we’re going.”

Inside Out: Poehler thought back to her own teenage years and said there were a lot of “frustrations” or “like being very in-between.” “There are a lot of things you want to get faster than they are,” she says

“We’ll experience what it feels like to be a teenager, the new emotions that live in a young person’s brain,” she continued.

“In many ways it was very exciting. We knew exactly where we were. We go into the teenage brain and we see the madness that lives in there.”

“I remember that feeling of wanting to grow up fast, which is such a weird feeling right now. You wanted time to go fast. You wanted life to move. You wanted to move. Sometimes you get stuck in a system or group that doesn’t allow it. I think a lot of frustration. I can remember that feeling. Feeling frustration and I know that young people still feel that.’