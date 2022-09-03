Amy Jackson puts on a VERY leggy display in a little black dress at Venice Film Festival

<!–

Amy Jackson put on a much-loved show with boyfriend Ed Westwick on Saturday as they stepped out at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 30, put on a very leggy display in a little black dress as she ramped up her height in a pair of stilettos.

She hid her eyes behind oversized sunglasses while Ed, 35, who she officially dated earlier this year, helped her onto the boat.

Amy wore a bronzed makeup look with a nude lip while straightening her long brunette locks.

Meanwhile, during the trip to Italy, Ed cut a casual figure in a white t-shirt and a pair of cream-colored shorts.

The couple shared a passionate kiss before getting on the boat and waving to the onlookers.

Rumors of the couple’s dating started circulating in February, but they reportedly started dating in December 2021.

The couple met last December at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia – where they chatted during a screening during the closing ceremony.

In February, a source told The Sun on Sunday: “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They caught on right away.

It comes after Amy wowed in a dazzling silver ensemble as she enjoyed a glamorous evening at the premiere of Bones And All.

Elsewhere, Patricia Clarkson, Joshua Close, Sigourney Weaver and Joel Edgerton attended the photocall for Master Gardner.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.