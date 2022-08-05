Amy Hembrow is glowing as she shows off her gorgeous baby bump in stunning underwear snaps

She is expecting her second child with husband Rory Carmody.

And Tammy Hembrow’s sister, Amy, absolutely beamed in gorgeous Instagram photos of her maternity body on Thursday.

The 32-year-old posted two lingerie snaps in which she wore a lilac matching bra and panties from Lounge Underwear.

The blonde bombshell had her locks in loose styled waves and kept her makeup natural with perfectly manicured nails.

Amy captioned the post for her 289,000 followers with ‘love my pregnancy body’.

Many fans commented on their support, as did Amy’s sisters Tammy, 28, and Emilee, 30, with “glow mama glow” and “cutest bump ever.”

Tammy was pregnant alongside Amy and welcomed her third child, Posy, with fiancé Matt Poole in June.

In May, Amy told Daily Mail Australia what it was like to be pregnant with her little sister, saying: ‘It was interesting. Obviously she is more towards the end of her pregnancy.

“It’s always like I’m looking into the future. I’m like, oh my god, am I going to get that big?’

Amy has been no stranger to showing off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy in a range of outfits from underwear to gorgeous printed dresses.

Rory and Amy announced their engagement in 2019 and their wedding eventually took place in October 2021.

The couple welcomed daughter Aurora on April 14, 2020.

