Amy Hart rushes home from her Spanish getaway after having a pregnancy scare

Amy Hart rushed home from her holiday in Spain after a pregnancy anxiety on Monday.

The former Love Island star, 30, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason, took to her Instagram account to explain why she cut her trip short.

The reality TV personality, who announced her baby news during a live performance on Loose Women last month, revealed that she “started bleeding” while enjoying her outing.

‘I started bleeding’: Amy Hart revealed she rushed home from her holiday in Spain on Monday after a pregnancy scare

Amy said, ‘I started bleeding and I thought I was blood type A+ and my midwife kept saying it’s okay that I’m that blood type.

‘She said if I had a negative blood type I would need an anti-D, but I have to get tested on Monday.

“So I was Amy positive and Sam was great and every time I went pee he asked for the update and did a lot of research, he’s the best.

“I was very positive and thought it wasn’t anything bad, but only because I’d been in for a cervical exam and thought that’s it.

‘I was very positive’: The former Love Island star, 30, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason, took to her Instagram account to explain why she was cutting her vacation short

Opening: The reality TV personality, who announced her happy news last month while appearing on Loose Women, revealed that she “started bleeding” as she enjoyed her outing

The former flight attendant continued: ‘I said to myself, ‘Next September we’ll be back here with our baby’.

“The next morning Sam said, ‘It’s okay to worry about these things, you know’. I said to him, “No, I’m not anxious. Don’t accuse me of being anxious, I’m sure.”

Amy discovered her blood type after her mother opened her hospital letter while she was on vacation, which meant she had to rush home and started ‘panicing’.

The TV personality explained that she had rhesus negative blood, meaning she needed an injection “within 72 hours” to mount an immune response to it.

‘Paniced’: Former flight attendant discovered her blood type after her mother opened her hospital letter while on vacation, meaning she had to rush home

According to the NHS, a baby can only be positive for Rh disease if their RhD negative mother has been sensitized to RhD positive blood.

Amy explained: ‘Ideally you need an injection within 72 hours, so I moved my flight earlier and they were able to fit me in.

“I’m going to Ibiza tomorrow at 4am so I was fit and had a consultation with the nurse and she said she would try to find the heartbeat but wasn’t sure if she could as I’m only 15 . to soften.

“She couldn’t find it after trying but managed to sweetly persuade someone to give me a quick scan to check and the baby was fine.

Big news: Amy announced her pregnancy on Loose Women in late August when she appeared on the ITV show with her boyfriend Sam

“Then I had to have blood drawn, wait an hour and a half and then my Anti-D injection so hopefully it’s all okay.”

The reality star announced the happy news that she was expecting her first child last month when she appeared on the ITV daytime show Loose Women.

Amy revealed that her pregnancy was “100 percent unplanned” and said she still plans to use her frozen eggs in the future as she wants to have two to four children.

She explained that after sharing her past fertility journey with the show, it was “the only place to announce I’m pregnant,” before taking to Instagram to release photos of her baby scan.

Proposal: Amy went on to reveal that the baby announcement has delayed plans for her wedding to Sam as she doesn’t want him to propose while pregnant

Amy has openly documented that she underwent three rounds of egg freezing – two of which were successful and resulted in the freezing of 12 eggs at a cost of £12,000.

Amy and Sam also revealed that they won’t find out the baby’s gender before it’s born, explaining: “I do surprises for everyone and I ruin every surprise for me. So I won’t ruin the surprise, I won’t find out.’

The reality star revealed that she had to hide her pregnancy at her 30th birthday party earlier this month.

She revealed: ‘I had my 30s completely sober, I had a cup so no one could see what I was drinking’.

Birth: Amy added she wants a home birth and won’t be having a baby shower to be sensitive to friends trying to have a baby

Amy added that she wants a home birth and they won’t be having a baby shower to be sensitive to friends trying to have a baby.

She went on to reveal that the baby announcement has delayed plans for her wedding to Sam as she doesn’t want him to propose while she’s pregnant.

What is egg freezing? Freezing allows women to store their eggs at a young age so they can be used in IVF when they want a family. This gives them a greater chance of conceiving, as the quality of the eggs they produce deteriorates as they age. But so far, less than a fifth have had a baby after using their frozen eggs, according to the fertility watchdog, the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA). It has an average UK cost of £8,000.

Amy joked, “It’s the biggest day of my life and I want to be able to drink champagne!…I’m a control enthusiast!”

On the same day on her Instagram, Amy revealed her pregnancy to her followers with a slew of snaps of her and Sam posing with the ultrasound photo.

At the photos she said, “Mamma Mia. Here we go….

“So as you may or may not have noticed, we’ve been a little less active here in the last few months, definitely a lot less drunken behavior on Amy’s stories. In short, she has slept or is nauseous.

“Family is so important to both of us, it has been a value that has bonded us from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in March.

‘From a sober 30th to a sober week-long bachelorette party, it’s been so hard to keep it a secret, but we’re so happy to finally be able to share it all with you!

“We’ve had both individual and collective concerns over the years that this might not be the easiest process or that it wouldn’t happen at all.

“Interestingly, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that told us the fertile period was SO out.

“So much so that if we had started trying in January as planned, we probably wouldn’t have gotten pregnant as we wouldn’t have been close to ovulation days yet!”

“We were told earlier this year that if we didn’t get pregnant within six months of trying, we would go straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!!

‘Big thanks to @loosewomen for having us today. We felt that while Amy was talking about fertility APKs, solo IVF, egg freezing, and even introducing Sam to the world on the show, it was the only place to share the next step of our story.

“I can’t wait to get back in touch with you now that we don’t have to twist the truth anymore. As people who always strive to be authentic, it’s been SO HARD.

Finally, we would like to say that to everyone who has shared their travels with Amy over the years when she spoke about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as possible, minimal moaning, we always hope to have a have a positive attitude.

“The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the only focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories. Okay, let’s do this.”