Amy Hart is pregnant! Love Island star announces she is expecting first child with Sam Rason

Amy Hart has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason.

The Love Islander, 30, made the announcement on Monday’s episode of Loose Women, alongside Sam.

She explained that after sharing her fertility journey with the show in the past, it was “the only place to announce I’m pregnant.”

Amy has openly documented that she underwent three rounds of egg freezing – two of which were successful and resulted in 12 eggs being frozen.

However, she revealed that she was, in fact, conceived naturally and that the news came as a surprise.

She added: “Maybe I’ll need my frozen eggs in the future. If I don’t need them, I donate them.”

Amy and Sam have also revealed that they will not find out the sex of the baby before birth.

She said, ‘I do surprises for everyone, and I ruin every surprise for me. So I won’t ruin the surprise, I won’t find out.’

The reality star is currently “between 13 and 14 weeks” and revealed she had to hide her pregnancy at her 30th birthday party.

On Good Morning Britain last year, the reality star explained that she had her eggs frozen at age 27 after discovering she had low ovarian reserve, and revealed she would donate them if she “can’t use them”.

She spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, where she told them how early menopause runs in her family, not wanting her family history or being single to “ever stop her having children.”

Amy explained that when she went to see a fertility doctor and she was told, ‘We’re not going to freeze your eggs if we don’t need to’ because of her age — but they ended up doing it because she had a low ovary reserve.

Asked by Ed Balls if she was planning to have ten children according to an earlier interview, Amy – who has been dating Sam Rason for a year – laughed and said, “My boyfriend says no. And the professor said no too.’

About the fact that successful egg freezing does not guarantee a successful pregnancy later on, Amy mused: ‘By chance – everything in life is a coincidence – what certainties are there in life? I take risks every day, and they may work and they may not.

“I’ve known since I was a kid that I wanted to be a mother. And I was in a position to do it [egg freezing]so I was like, ‘If it’s going to help me… And if I can’t use them, I’ll donate them!’

Amy also spoke with Dr Hilary about the NHS egg freezing facility, lockdown affecting fertility and the success rate of the procedure.

Susanna asked Amy if she thinks egg freezing should be available on the NHS to which she replied: ‘I think there should be a lot more support.

“I know there are things like certain supermarkets, you can bring your prescription to them and they won’t charge the meds.

‘Because my second prescription was £2,500, for example, but that’s because there are surcharges on it.

“But I do think that maybe there should be more support for certain medical conditions. And with IVF it’s a bit of a zip code lottery, and same-sex couples and women are also doing it alone – I think there just needs to be a lot more fertility support in general.”

She explained that she had not been given the option to have her eggs frozen by the NHS, admitting: ‘I am in a very fortunate position where I can go private, and I had a lot of support from my family, and it was something that I chose to do.

“I understand it’s not an option for everyone, but I do believe that knowledge is power. So for me the fertility MOT is £480 at the London clinic.

‘And that for me – just knowing. And then you can kind of plan your life – you can’t plan your life around it – that’s wrong to say, sorry.

‘That’s wrong to say. It gives you more options. It gives you more knowledge. I know I’ll have good fertility for another three to four years.’