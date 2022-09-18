Amy Hart defends her need to ‘do every by the book’ during pregnancy after she was called ‘stupid’

Amy Hart has defended her need to “do everything by the book” when it comes to her pregnancy after being targeted by trolls.

The former Love Island star, 30, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason but was called ‘stupid’ by followers after admitting she was strict about the foods she consumed during pregnancy.

Amy – who recently had to cut short her trip to Ibiza because she ‘started bleeding’ over the holidays – admitted she had an ‘overactive imagination’ and did her best to protect herself and her baby.

Fears: Amy Hart, 30, has defended her need to ‘do everything by the book’ when it comes to her pregnancy after being targeted by trolls

Amy explained on Instagram: “I have a very overactive imagination. I have a great long-term memory, but that’s why I have to try to do everything by the book.

“So if something were to happen, I know, although it wouldn’t be because I’ve done something you’re not allowed to do, like once in nine months.

“That would be all I would think about and I would know exactly when I was doing it and I wouldn’t sleep for months.”

Concerns: The former Love Island star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason, explained she has an ‘overactive imagination’ so she sticks to strict rules

Amy continued, “So that’s why I have to try to stick to the book as best I can. I just do what I can, but try to be the best I can so I don’t beat myself up if something happens.’

It comes after Amy was rushed home from her holiday in Spain after experiencing pregnancy anxiety last week.

The reality TV personality, who announced her baby news during a live performance on Loose Women last month, revealed that she “started bleeding” while enjoying her outing.

Rules: Amy explained on Instagram, “I have a very overactive imagination. I have a great long-term memory, but that’s why I have to try to do everything by the book.”

Amy said, ‘I started bleeding and I thought I was blood type A+ and my midwife kept saying it’s okay that I’m that blood type.

‘She said if I had a negative blood type I would need an anti-D, but I have to get tested on Monday.

“So I was Amy positive and Sam was great and every time I went pee he asked for the update and did a lot of research, he’s the best.

“I was very positive and thought it wasn’t anything bad, but just because I had been for a cervical exam and thought that’s it.

‘Panicized’: It comes after Amy was rushed home from her holiday in Spain last week following pregnancy anxiety

The former flight attendant continued: ‘I said to myself, ‘Next September we’ll be back here with our baby’.

“The next morning Sam said, ‘It’s okay to worry about these things, you know’. I said to him, “No, I’m not anxious. Don’t accuse me of being anxious, I’m sure.”

Amy discovered her blood type after her mother opened her hospital letter while she was on vacation, which meant she had to rush home and started ‘panicing’.

The TV personality explained that she had rhesus negative blood, meaning she needed an injection “within 72 hours” to mount an immune response to it.