Amy Grant’s husband Vince Gill says songstress ‘doing great’ in recovery from July biking accident

Amy Grant is recovering from a bicycle accident last July, her husband Vince Gill said Monday.

The Baby, Baby artist, 61, is doing ‘great’ after the July 27 accident in Nashville, Gill, 65, told Entertainment tonight Monday in a red carpet interview in Nashville for the television special CMT Giants: Vince Gill.

Gill said Grant was “pretty torn up,” she couldn’t attend Monday’s procedure, but “with her accident and all that, [doctors] thought the best thing she could do is just be quiet.’

He added: “That’s hard for her because she’s very active. She knows she will be well thought of, loved and represented tonight, so it’s all good.”

The singer-songwriter was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital after her accident, her rep told USA today, as medical professionals tended to have scrapes and cuts on her body; she was wearing a helmet at the time.

After her discharge from the hospital, Grant’s team announced a series of concert dates that were postponed in August “because of a doctor’s prescription.”

The singer’s team said last month that her September and October tour dates had been postponed to February to April 2023 due to Grant “taking longer to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a cycling accident.”

Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke said at the time that “although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can focus on her recovery and regain her stamina.”

Cooke added that the singer is “getting stronger every day” and that her team was “amazed at how quickly she is healing.”

Grant will be playing a Christmas tour and a Ryman residence with her husband in December, her team said.

Grant took to Instagram in August to show her gratitude to fans who sent their well wishes after her accident.

“I want to thank everyone who wrote me a note, sent me flowers or gifts, or prayed on my behalf,” Grant said. “I’m a month into a recovery that has had so many unexpected hidden gifts.”

She added, “On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have had similar experiences of recovery, I choose to gift myself a very simple fall season.”