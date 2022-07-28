Amy Grant, 61, rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday after falling off her bicycle.

The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in hospital and is now in “stable condition,” said the musician’s representative who spoke to People.

The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince Gill suffered cuts and abrasions from the accident. She was wearing a helmet during the fall.

The beauty was enjoying a bike ride in Nashville with a friend when the fall happened.

She is doing well, her representative said, but only stayed overnight in the hospital as a precaution, it was shared.

It’s been a bumpy couple of years for the star.

In June 2020, she underwent open heart surgery to care for a rare condition she was born with: PAPVR (Partially Abnormal Pulmonary Venous Return).

“I think women tend to put their health on the back burner,” the Christian pop singer told Good Morning America last year.

“It’s more like, ‘Oh my kids, my grandkids, my job, my husband.’ All those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you say, “Oh, I don’t have anything on the radar,” have someone else check it.”‘

Grant is best known for the songs Baby Baby, Could I Have This Dance, This Is My Father’s World and El Shaddai.

She started out in contemporary Christian music before transitioning to pop music in the 1980s and 1990s. She has been referred to as “The Queen of Christian Pop”.

In December, Grant will be honored in Washington DC during the Kennedy Center Honors.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have ever imagined receiving these prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” the musician said this week as she was named as one of the honorees alongside George Clooney and U2.

“Over the years I have sung to so many of my heroes by colleagues and fellow performers, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and see the best in each other.”

Grant continued, “I can’t wait to celebrate with my colleagues, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle so we can all be there.’