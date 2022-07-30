Amy Grant, 61, postpones tour dates to have ‘additional recovery time’

Amy Grant is on the mend after being hospitalized after a bicycle accident earlier this week.

The 61-year-old Queen of Christian Pop’s Instagram page posted a statement describing the accident and announcing that several tour dates had been postponed in August.

The statement was shared alongside a photo of the Baby, Baby singer as she took to the stage in a peach colored dress.

She grinned at the audience and held the microphone tight as she looked ready to sing.

“Earlier this week, Amy Grant had an accident after hitting a pothole while cycling with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet),” the statement began. “After a short hospital stay where she was treated for her injuries, the doctors have ordered extra recovery time for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably.”

It continued: “Due to a doctor’s prescription, she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been moved to April and June 2023.

All tickets will be honored on the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her tour schedule at this time. Visit Amy’s website for the latest concert schedule and details.’

Grant’s accident was first reported by People earlier this week. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince Gill suffered cuts and abrasions from the accident.

She began her career in contemporary Christian music before transitioning to pop music in the 1980s and 1990s.

In June 2020, Grant underwent open-heart surgery to care for a rare condition she was born with: PAPVR (Partial Abnormal Pulmonary Venous Return).

“I think women tend to put their health on the back burner,” the singer told Good Morning America in 2021.

“It’s more like, ‘Oh my kids, my grandkids, my job, my husband.’ All those things and we need the gift of each other.

“So even if you say, ‘Oh, I don’t have anything on the radar,’ ask someone else to check.”

Still in excellent condition: The crooner can be seen here at the International Poverty Forum 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia in March

With her true love: In Nashville in 2019 with her husband, 65-year-old singer Vince Gill

In December, Grant will be honored in Washington DC during the Kennedy Center Honors.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have ever imagined receiving these prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” the musician said this week as she was named as one of the honorees alongside George Clooney and U2.

“Over the years I have sung to so many of my heroes by colleagues and fellow performers, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and see the best in each other.”

Grant continued, “I can’t wait to celebrate with my colleagues, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle so we can all be there.”