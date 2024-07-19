Amy Dowden shares emotional post about finally returning to work as she prepares for Strictly’s return amid show’s abuse scandal

Amy Dowden has shared an emotional post about the “last few weeks” as she prepares for her return to Strictly Come Dancing amid the show’s abuse scandal.

The 33-year-old professional dancer shared her excitement as she prepares for a new installment following her courageous battle with breast cancer.

Posting a stunning photograph of herself and fellow Strictly pro Carlos Gu, Amy wrote: “Words cannot express how excited I am to be back on tour.

‘The last few weeks have been about improving my fitness, strength, nutrition and health so that I can not just go back to where I was before, but also strive to be better and stronger.

“It’s been tough, but I know the rewards of acting make it all worth it. Remember, don’t be bitter, get better (it also helps to have an amazing husband, family and friends like this one, who always believe in me).”

Amy Dowden has shared an emotional post about the “last few weeks” as she prepares for her return to Strictly Come Dancing amid the show’s abuse scandal.

The professional dancer, 33, shared her excitement and admitted she couldn’t “put it into words” as the star prepares for a new instalment following her brave battle with breast cancer last year.

Fans were thrilled to see Amy on the dance floor again, with many Strictly viewers eager to see her back on the dance floor.

“I’m so happy to see you looking so good. You’re such an inspiration,” wrote one.

‘I can’t wait to see you on tour, seeing you on stage again this year and next will mean everything and be very special’;

“This is fantastic, Amy. Does this mean you’re coming back to Strictly?”

“We have tickets for the Aberdeen show, we can’t wait to see you both.”

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, Amy later revealed that doctors had found “more tumours” and she would have to undergo chemotherapy.

The star confirmed earlier this month that she will be returning to Strictly in September after having to take time off the show amid her treatment last year.

She has since been told there is no evidence of the disease in her body after undergoing the treatment.

Fans were thrilled to see Amy on the dance floor again, with many Strictly viewers eager to see her back on the dance floor.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, she later revealed that doctors had found “more tumors” and she would have to undergo chemotherapy.

Now free of any evidence of cancer in her body, the star confirmed earlier this month that she will be returning to Strictly this September after having to take time off the show amid her treatment last year.

However, due to the nature of her cancer, Amy will not be given the all-clear until five years have passed.

After news of her comeback was revealed earlier this month, Amy took to Instagram to share her joy at being back doing what she loves. The news came just two days after the one-year anniversary of her first surgery following her diagnosis.

“I’m so happy and grateful to be back at @bbcstrictly. MY HEART IS SO HAPPY,” she said. “The best team on and off the dance floor.”

She added: ‘I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love most in the world – dancing! I feel blessed and more excited than EVER. Keep it up! Thank you @bbcstrcitly for always supporting me. Eeeeeekkk #amysback.’

The dancer’s colleagues were quick to share their joy at the news of her return.

” I’m so happy you wear what you belong in ,” wrote Dianne Buswell, while Graziano Di Prima said: “yeah.”

Amy’s long-awaited return comes at a time when the show has been embroiled in fresh bullying allegations, sparking speculation that Strictly could be axed.

The first allegations of serious misconduct were brought against Italian professional dancer Giovanni Pernice and his fellow choreographer Graziano Di Prima, and made headlines.

Strictly has been on the ropes since 2023. Contestant Amanda Abbington, 53, accused her partner Giovanni, 33, of “threatening and abusive behaviour” in January, prompting the 2021 champion to quit the show after three of his previous dance partners also raised concerns. The Italian denies the allegations.

Following her allegations, Strictly has launched an investigation into other people connected to the show, as well as introducing new measures aimed at “strengthening wellbeing and support” behind the scenes.

The expanded investigation resulted in Graziano, 30, being fired last Saturday after his 2023 dance partner, Zara McDermott, 27, complained that he physically attacked and verbally abused her.

Earlier this month, Amy also paid a sweet tribute to her husband Benjamin Jones as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The Strictly professional left fans in tears when she shared a carousel of stunning photos from the special day on her Instagram page.

Accompanying the images with a lengthy message, she addressed her soulmate, 36, directly, writing: “Happy 2nd anniversary! I think it’s fair to say we’ve been through a lot during married life.”

‘But I will be forever grateful to you! Thank you for this past year! I know it was really hard for you to watch at times, but you stayed positive, kept the house clean and infection-free, and tried to keep me as positive as possible.

‘I love you even more! Hopefully next year will be a calmer one! But what I do know is that we have each other! More adventures, my crazy last minute plans, house renovations, fun at dance school, and basically just being ourselves!’

“I will always love you xxx your Amy xxx,” he concluded.

Strictly stars were quick to comment showing their unwavering support.

Australian professional dancer Dianne Buswell, who was also Amy’s bridesmaid at the 2022 wedding, wrote: ‘ Happy wedding day I love you both, your bridesmaid loves you, I do.’

The Italian choreographer, who won the last instalment of Strictly with Ellie Leach, wrote: ‘Happy anniversary guys Can’t wait to see you.’

Ballroom legend and judge Shirley Ballas said: “Happy anniversary to two beautiful souls.”

Meanwhile, more fans were moved by the tribute post and were quick to comment, with some saying: “People forget the amazing person behind the scenes when the worst thing imaginable happens. Happy anniversary, onwards and upwards to this amazing couple xx.”

Amy paid a sweet tribute to her husband Benjamin Jones as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Fans and fellow Strictly stars including Vito Coppola, Dianne Buswell, Shirley Ballas were quick to comment below the sweet tribute.

‘Happy anniversary to you both! You truly deserve lots of happiness going forward in your married life xx’;

“What a beautiful post Yes, the person next to you also needs love and recognition. You helped each other move forward.”

Amy further proved her unconditional love for Ben when the couple went through a rocky start to their married life when she found a lump in her breast the day before they left for their honeymoon in April 2023.